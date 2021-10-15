Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

Watch UFC
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont
UFC returns to UFC APEX with an exciting women’s featherweight bout that will see No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd step in for injured Holly Holm to face Norma Dumont. In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will take on rising prospect Carlos Felipe.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LADD vs DUMONT will take place Saturday, October 16 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will stream on ESPN+, with the prelims beginning at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET and the main card at 4 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. ET.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Full Results
UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont Scorecards
Istela Nunes vs Ariane Carnelossi
Official result – Ariane Carnelossi def. Istela Nunes via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:57 of round three | Results, Highlights & More
Istela Nunes vs Ariane Carnelossi
Official result – Danaa Batgerel def. Brandon Davis via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Loopy Godinez vs Luana Carolina
Official result – Luana Carolina def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Danny Roberts vs Ramazan Emeev
Official result – Danny Roberts def. Ramazan Emeev via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Andrew Sanchez vs Bruno Silva
Official result – Bruno Silva def. Andrew Sanchez via KO at 2:35 of round three | Results, Highlights & More
Nate Landwehr vs Ludovit Klein
Official result – Nate Landwehr def. Ludovit Klein via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:22 of round three | Results, Highlights & More
Manon Fiorot vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Official result – Manon Fiorot def. Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Jim Miller vs Erick Gonzalez
Official result – Jim Miller def. Erick Gonzalez via KO at :14 of round two | Results, Highlights & More
Andrei Arlovski vs Carlos Felipe
Official result – Andrei Arlovski def. Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Aspen Ladd vs Norma Dumont
Official result – Norma Dumont def. Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) | Results, Highlights & More
