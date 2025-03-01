Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev

The action returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape looks to make his case for the next title shot at 125 pounds when he faces No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev. Plus, exciting lightweight prospects collide as Nasrat Haqparast takes on 2024 standout Esteban Ribovics.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KAPE vs ALMABAYEV takes place Saturday, March 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev Scorecards
Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov
Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov
Andrea Lee vs JJ Aldrich
Athlete Profiles: Andrea Lee | JJ Aldrich
Danny Silva vs Lucas Almeida
Athlete Profiles: Danny Silva | Lucas Almeida
Ricardo Ramos vs Chepe Mariscal
Athlete Profiles: Ricardo Ramos | Chepe Mariscal
Austen Lane vs Mario Pinto
Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson
Athlete Profiles: Danny Barlow | Sam Patterson
Hyder Amil vs William Gomis
Athlete Profiles: Hyder Amil | William Gomis
Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics
Athlete Profiles: Nasrat Haqparast | Esteban Ribovics
Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs Julian Marquez
Athlete Profiles: Cody Brundage | Julian Marquez
Main Event: Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.