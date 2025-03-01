 Skip to main content
Joe Martinez
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 1, 2025

The action returns to UFC APEX in Las Vegas as No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape looks to make his case for the next title shot at 125 pounds when he faces No. 8 ranked Asu Almabayev. Plus, exciting lightweight prospects collide as Nasrat Haqparast takes on 2024 standout Esteban Ribovics.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: KAPE vs ALMABAYEV takes place Saturday, March 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev Scorecards

Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov

Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson vs Ramazan Temirov

Andrea Lee vs JJ Aldrich

Athlete Profiles: Andrea Lee | JJ Aldrich

Danny Silva vs Lucas Almeida

Athlete Profiles: Danny Silva | Lucas Almeida

Ricardo Ramos vs Chepe Mariscal

Athlete Profiles: Ricardo Ramos | Chepe Mariscal

Austen Lane vs Mario Pinto

Athlete Profiles: Austen Lane | Mario Pinto

Danny Barlow vs Sam Patterson

Athlete Profiles: Danny Barlow | Sam Patterson

Hyder Amil vs William Gomis

Athlete Profiles: Hyder Amil | William Gomis

Nasrat Haqparast vs Esteban Ribovics

Athlete Profiles: Nasrat Haqparast | Esteban Ribovics

Co-Main Event: Cody Brundage vs Julian Marquez

Athlete Profiles: Cody Brundage | Julian Marquez

Main Event: Manel Kape vs Asu Almabayev

Athlete Profiles: Manel Kape | Asu Almabayev

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Almabayev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

