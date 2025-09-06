 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena on February 22, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Paris

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, Live From Accor Arena In Paris, France On September 6, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Sep. 6, 2025

UFC returns to Paris the fourth consecutive year with an electrifying night of fights at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 6, as No. 2 ranked middleweight contender and France's own Nassourdine “The Sniper” Imavov faces The Fighting Nerds star, No. 7 ranked Caio “The Natural” Borralho.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs BORRALHO airs at a special time! Prelim action begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on Saturday. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States.

MORE UFC PARIS: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Official Scorecards

This page will be updated live throughout the day with official UFC scorecards following each fight.

Shauna Bannon vs Sam Hughes

Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

Official Result: Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Andreas Gustafsson vs Rinat Fakretdinov

Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1

Official Scorecard: Rinat Fakretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Brad Tavares vs Robert Bryczek

Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 3

Official Result: Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 3

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Sam Patterson vs Trey Waters

Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of Round 1

Official Result: Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of Round 1

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Harry Hardwick vs Kauê Fernandes

Athlete Profiles: Harry Hardwick | Kauê Fernandes

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija

Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Ante Delija

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Oumar Sy vs Brendson Ribeiro

Athlete Profiles: Oumar Sy | Brendson Ribeiro

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala

Athlete Profiles: William Gomis | Robert Ruchala

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Axel Sola vs Rhys McKee

Athlete Profiles: Axel Sola | Rhys McKee

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Bolaji Oki vs Mason Jones

Athlete Profiles: Bolaji Oki | Mason Jones

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Modestas Bukauskas vs Paul Craig

Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Paul Craig

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Benoît Saint Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy

Athlete Profiles: Benoît Saint Denis | Mauricio Ruffy

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho

Athlete Profiles: Nassourdine Imavov | Caio Borralho

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 6, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Tags
judges scorecards
official scorecards
scorecards
UFC Paris