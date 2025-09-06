Official Scorecards | UFC Paris

UFC returns to Paris the fourth consecutive year with an electrifying night of fights at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 6, as No. 2 ranked middleweight contender and France's own Nassourdine “The Sniper” Imavov faces The Fighting Nerds star, No. 7 ranked Caio “The Natural” Borralho.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs BORRALHO airs at a special time! Prelim action begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on Saturday. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States.
MORE UFC PARIS: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Official Scorecards
This page will be updated live throughout the day with official UFC scorecards following each fight.
Shauna Bannon vs Sam Hughes
Official Result: Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Andreas Gustafsson vs Rinat Fakretdinov
Official Scorecard: Rinat Fakretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Brad Tavares vs Robert Bryczek
Official Result: Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 3
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Sam Patterson vs Trey Waters
Official Result: Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of Round 1
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Harry Hardwick vs Kauê Fernandes
Athlete Profiles: Harry Hardwick | Kauê Fernandes
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija
Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Ante Delija
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Oumar Sy vs Brendson Ribeiro
Athlete Profiles: Oumar Sy | Brendson Ribeiro
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
William Gomis vs Robert Ruchala
Athlete Profiles: William Gomis | Robert Ruchala
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Axel Sola vs Rhys McKee
Athlete Profiles: Axel Sola | Rhys McKee
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Bolaji Oki vs Mason Jones
Athlete Profiles: Bolaji Oki | Mason Jones
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Modestas Bukauskas vs Paul Craig
Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Paul Craig
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Benoît Saint Denis vs Mauricio Ruffy
Athlete Profiles: Benoît Saint Denis | Mauricio Ruffy
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borralho
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 6, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.