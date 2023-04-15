Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

This week, the UFC returned to the “Heart of America,” bringing a 14-fight event to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night.
Headlined by a crucial featherweight contest between former champion Max Holloway and streaking British contender Arnold Allen, the atmosphere in the building was electric from the outset and the performances inside the Octagon were the same as the assembled collection of talent thrilled the capacity crowd from start to finish.
It was an action-packed and eventful night in KCMO, and we’ve got the ins and outs of everything that happened covered below. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Scorecards
Joselyne Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova
Official Result: Joselyne Edwards (29-28, 29-28) defeats Lucie Pudilova (29-28) by Split Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos
Official Result: Gaston Bolanos (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Aaron Phillips by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes
Official Result: Denise Gomes defeats Bruna Brasil by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber
Official Result: Daniel Zellhuber (29-27, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Lando Vannata by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez
Official Result: Gillian Robertson defeats Piera Rodriguez by verbal Submission (Armbar) at 4:21 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman
Official Result: Zak Cummings defeats Ed Herman by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau
Official Result: Brandon Royval defeats Matheus Nicolau by KO (knee and strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown
Official Result: Bill Algeo defeats TJ Brown by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia
Official Result: Rafa Garcia (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Clay Guida by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez
Official Results: Pedro Munhoz (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Chris Gutierrez by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba
Official Result: Ion Cutelaba defeats Tanner Boser by TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov
Official Result: Azamat Murzakanov (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Dustin Jacoby by Unanimous Decision. | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo
Official Result: Edson Barboza defeats Billy Quarantillo by KO (knee) at 2:37 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen
Official Result: Max Holloway (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) defeats Arnold Allen by Unanimous Decision | Results, Highlights & More
