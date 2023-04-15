 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, Live From The T-Mobile Center In Kansas City
Apr. 15, 2023

This week, the UFC returned to the “Heart of America,” bringing a 14-fight event to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night.

Headlined by a crucial featherweight contest between former champion Max Holloway and streaking British contender Arnold Allen, the atmosphere in the building was electric from the outset and the performances inside the Octagon were the same as the assembled collection of talent thrilled the capacity crowd from start to finish.

It was an action-packed and eventful night in KCMO, and we’ve got the ins and outs of everything that happened covered below. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Scorecards 

Joselyne Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova 

      Official Result: Joselyne Edwards defeats Lucie Pudilova by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

      Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos 

      Official Result: Gaston Bolanos (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Aaron Phillips by Unanimous Decision

      Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes 

      Denise Gomes defeats Bruna Brasil by TKO (strikes) at 2:42 of Round 2

      Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber

        Daniel Zellhuber (29-27, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Lando Vannata by Unanimous Decision.

        Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez 

        Gillian Robertson defeats Piera Rodriguez by verbal Submission (Armbar) at 4:21 of Round 2

        Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman 

        Zak Cummings defeats Ed Herman by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3

        Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau 

          Brandon Royval defeats Matheus Nicolau by KO (knee and strikes) at 2:09 of Round 1

          Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown 

          Bill Algeo defeats TJ Brown by Submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:40 of Round 2

          Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia 

          Rafa Garcia (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Clay Guida by Unanimous Decision

          Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez 

          Pedro Munhoz (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Chris Gutierrez by Unanimous Decision

          Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba 

          Ion Cutelaba defeats Tanner Boser by TKO (strikes) at 2:05 of Round 1

          Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov 

          Azamat Murzakanov (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Dustin Jacoby by Unanimous Decision.

          Co-Main Event: Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo

          Edson Barboza defeats Billy Quarantillo by KO (knee) at 2:37 of Round 1

          Main Event: Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen

          Max Holloway (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) defeats Arnold Allen by Unanimous Decision

