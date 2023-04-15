Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen

This week, the UFC returned to the “Heart of America,” bringing a 14-fight event to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday night.

Headlined by a crucial featherweight contest between former champion Max Holloway and streaking British contender Arnold Allen, the atmosphere in the building was electric from the outset and the performances inside the Octagon were the same as the assembled collection of talent thrilled the capacity crowd from start to finish.

It was an action-packed and eventful night in KCMO, and we've got the ins and outs of everything that happened covered below.