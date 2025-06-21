Official Scorecards | UFC Baku

UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE JR. airs at a special time! The prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Scorecards
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman
Athlete Profiles: Hamdy Abdelwahab | Mohammed Usman
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Azat Maksum
Athlete Profiles: Tagir Ulanbekov | Azat Maksum
Irina Alekseeva vs Klaudia Sygula
Athlete Profiles: Irina Alekseeva | Klaudia Sygula
Daria Zhelezniakova vs Melissa Mullins
Athlete Profiles: Daria Zhelezniakova | Melissa Mullins
Ismael Naurdiev vs JunYong Park
Athlete Profiles: Ismael Naurdiev | JunYong Park
SeokHyeon Ko vs Oban Elliott
Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad
Athlete Profiles: Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad
Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta
Athlete Profiles: Nazim Sadykhov | Nikolas Motta
Tofiq Musayev vs Myktybek Orolbai
Athlete Profiles: Tofiq Musayev | Myktybek Orolbai
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev
Athlete Profiles: Curtis Blaydes | Rizvan Kuniev
Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Athlete Profiles: Rafael Fiziev | Ignacio Bahamondes
Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.
Athlete Profiles: Jamahal Hill | Khalil Rountree Jr.