Bruce Buffer introduces a fighter during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Baku

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr., Live From Baku Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 21
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 21, 2025

UFC lands in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in the promotion's history featuring an epic main event between former UFC light heavyweight champion and No. 4 ranked contender Jamahal Hill and No. 7 ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. In the co-main event, No. 11 ranked lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev collides with rising star Ignacio Bahamondes.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HILL vs ROUNTREE JR. airs at a special time! The prelims kick off at 12pm ET/9am PT on ESPN & ESPN+. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airs on ABC & ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Scorecards

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Mohammed Usman

Athlete Profiles: Hamdy Abdelwahab | Mohammed Usman

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Azat Maksum

Athlete Profiles: Tagir Ulanbekov | Azat Maksum

Irina Alekseeva vs Klaudia Sygula

Athlete Profiles: Irina Alekseeva | Klaudia Sygula

Daria Zhelezniakova vs Melissa Mullins

Athlete Profiles: Daria Zhelezniakova | Melissa Mullins

Ismael Naurdiev vs JunYong Park

Athlete Profiles: Ismael Naurdiev | JunYong Park

SeokHyeon Ko vs Oban Elliott

Athlete Profiles: SeokHyeon Ko | Oban Elliott

Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad

Athlete Profiles: Muhammad Naimov vs Bogdan Grad

Nazim Sadykhov vs Nikolas Motta

Athlete Profiles: Nazim Sadykhov | Nikolas Motta

Tofiq Musayev vs Myktybek Orolbai

Athlete Profiles: Tofiq Musayev | Myktybek Orolbai

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

Athlete Profiles: Curtis Blaydes | Rizvan Kuniev

Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Athlete Profiles: Rafael Fiziev | Ignacio Bahamondes

Main Event: Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Athlete Profiles: Jamahal Hill | Khalil Rountree Jr.

