Joe Martinez
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Oct. 18, 2024

UFC continues its run at UFC APEX with an exciting middleweight matchup between two surging contenders as No. 13 ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 14 Michel Pereira. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau aims to defend his spot in the Top 10 against No. 14 Asu Almabayev.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs PEREIRA takes place Saturday, October 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Scorecards

Austen Lane vs Robelis Despaigne

Athlete Profiles: Austen Lane | Robelis Despaigne

Melissa Martinez vs Alice Ardelean

Athlete Profiles: Melissa Martinez | Alice Ardelean

Jessica Penne vs Elise Reed

Athlete Profiles: Jessica Penne | Elise Reed

Joselyne Edwards vs Tamires Vidal

Athlete Profiles: Joselyne Edwards | Tamires Vidal

Brad Katona vs Jean Matsumoto

Athlete Profiles: Brad Katona | Jean Matsumoto

Matheus Nicolau vs Asu Almabayev

Athlete Profiles: Matheus Nicolau | Asu Almabayev

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Darren Elkins vs Daniel Pineda

Athlete Profiles: Darren Elkins | Daniel Pineda

Jake Hadley vs Cameron Smotherman

Athlete Profiles: Jake Hadley | Cameron Smotherman

Charles Johnson vs Sumudaerji

Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Sumudaerji

Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs Kyler Phillips

Athlete Profiles: Rob Font | Kyler Phillips

Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs Michel Pereira

Athlete Profiles: Anthony Hernandez | Michel Pereira

Tags
