Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

UFC continues its run at UFC APEX with an exciting middleweight matchup between two surging contenders as No. 13 ranked Anthony Hernandez takes on No. 14 Michel Pereira. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau aims to defend his spot in the Top 10 against No. 14 Asu Almabayev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: HERNANDEZ vs PEREIRA takes place Saturday, October 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) starting with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira Scorecards
Austen Lane vs Robelis Despaigne
Athlete Profiles: Austen Lane | Robelis Despaigne
Melissa Martinez vs Alice Ardelean
Athlete Profiles: Melissa Martinez | Alice Ardelean
Jessica Penne vs Elise Reed
Athlete Profiles: Jessica Penne | Elise Reed
Joselyne Edwards vs Tamires Vidal
Athlete Profiles: Joselyne Edwards | Tamires Vidal
Brad Katona vs Jean Matsumoto
Athlete Profiles: Brad Katona | Jean Matsumoto
Matheus Nicolau vs Asu Almabayev
Athlete Profiles: Matheus Nicolau | Asu Almabayev
Darren Elkins vs Daniel Pineda
Athlete Profiles: Darren Elkins | Daniel Pineda
Jake Hadley vs Cameron Smotherman
Athlete Profiles: Jake Hadley | Cameron Smotherman
Charles Johnson vs Sumudaerji
Athlete Profiles: Charles Johnson | Sumudaerji
Co-Main Event: Rob Font vs Kyler Phillips
Athlete Profiles: Rob Font | Kyler Phillips
Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs Michel Pereira
Athlete Profiles: Anthony Hernandez | Michel Pereira
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
