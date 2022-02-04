Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland

Hall Of Fame
UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland Scorecards
Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar
Official Result – Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via TKO (injury) at 1:22 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe
Official Result – Phil Rowe def. Jason Witt via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of round two | Results, Highlights & More
Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques
Official Result – Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko
Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-André Barriault
Official Result – Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-André Barriault via TKO (strikes) at :16 of round one | Results, Highlights & More
Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano
Official Result – Hakeem Dawodu def. Michael Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Miles Johns vs John Castaneda
Official Result – John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission (arm triangle) at 1:38 of round three | Results, Highlights & More
Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson
Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)| Results, Highlights & More
Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle
Official Result – Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Sam Alvey vs Brendan Allen
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris
Co-Main Event: Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov
Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland
