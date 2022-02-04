Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More