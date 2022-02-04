 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Feb. 5, 2022

UFC continues its run of shows at UFC APEX with a pivotal matchup in the middleweight division that will see No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson look to snap the win streak of No. 7 Sean Strickland. In the co-main event, middleweight finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Strickland will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

UFC Fight Night Hermansson vs Strickland Scorecards

Malcolm Gordon vs Denys Bondar

Official Result – Malcolm Gordon defeats Denys Bondar via TKO (injury) at 1:22 of the first round

Official Result – Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via TKO (injury) at 1:22 of the first round Results, Highlights & More

Jason Witt vs Philip Rowe

Official Result – Phil Rowe def. Jason Witt  via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of round two | Results, Highlights & More

Official Result – Phil Rowe def. Jason Witt  via TKO (strikes) at 2:15 of round two | Results, Highlights & More

 

Jailton Almeida vs Danilo Marques

Official Result – Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of round one | Results, Highlights & More

Official Result – Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via TKO (strikes) at 2:57 of round one | Results, Highlights & More

 

Alexis Davis vs Julija Stoliarenko

Official Result – Alexis Davis defeats Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Athlete Profiles: Alexis Davis | Julija Stoliarenko

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Chidi Njokuani vs Marc-André Barriault

Official Result – Chidi Njokuani defeats Marc-Andre Barriault via TKO (strikes) at :16 of round one

Official Result – Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-André Barriault via TKO (strikes) at :16 of round one Results, Highlights & More

 

Hakeem Dawodu vs Michael Trizano

Official Result – Hakeem Dawodu defeats Michael Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More

Official Result – Hakeem Dawodu def. Michael Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Results, Highlights & More

 

Miles Johns vs John Castaneda

Official Result – John Castaneda defeats Miles Johns via submission (arm triangle) at 1:38 of round three

Official Result – John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via submission (arm triangle) at 1:38 of round three | Results, Highlights & More

 

Julian Erosa vs Steven Peterson

Official Result – Julian Erosa defeats Steven Peterson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Official Result – Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)Results, Highlights & More

 

Tresean Gore vs Bryan Battle

Official Result – Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result – Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Sam Alvey vs Brendan Allen

Athlete Profiles: Sam Alvey | Brendan Allen

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Carlston Harris

Athlete Profiles: Shavkat Rakhmonov | Carlston Harris

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Punahele Soriano vs Nick Maximov

 

Athlete Profiles: Punahele Soriano | Nick Maximov

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Jack Hermansson vs Sean Strickland

Athlete Profiles: Jack Hermansson | Sean Strickland

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC Vegas 47
UFC Fight Night
:
UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner looks on during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Marc Ratner | The Interview

His New Book 'Ringside: My Life Outside The Ropes And The Octagon' Is A Treasure Of Combat Sports History

More
Interviews

Mike Tyson Crashes the Podcast with Dana White and The…

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Find The First Full Send Fighter | FAC 12

More
: