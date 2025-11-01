Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night headlined by streaking featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. Garcia makes his first main event appearance riding a six-fight winning streak, including five finishes, while 31-year-old Onama isn’t far behind, coming off four straight wins and breaking into the Top 15 after his latest victory.
UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama takes place November 1, 2025, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Official Scorecards
(This page will be updated live throughout the event with the judges' official scores following every fight.)
Talita Alencar vs Ariane Carnelossi
Athlete Profiles: Talita Alencar | Ariane Carnelossi
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Phil Rowe vs Seokhyeon Ko
Athlete Profiles: Phil Rowe | Seokhyeon Ko
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Alice Ardelean vs Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
Athlete Profiles: Alice Ardelean | Montserrat Conejo Ruiz
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Ketlen Vieira vs Norma Dumont
Athlete Profiles: Ketlen Vieira | Norma Dumont
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Donte Johnson vs Sedriques Dumas
Athlete Profiles: Donte Johnson | Sedriques Dumas
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Timmy Cuamba vs ChangHo Lee
Athlete Profiles: Timmy Cuamba | ChangHo Lee
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Billy Elekana vs Kevin Christian
Athlete Profiles: Billy Elekana | Kevin Christian
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Allan Nascimento vs Cody Durden
Athlete Profiles: Allan Nascimento | Cody Durden
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Charles Radtke vs Daniel Frunza
Athlete Profiles: Charles Radtke | Daniel Frunza
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier del Valle
Athlete Profiles: Isaac Dulgarian | Yadier del Valle
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Jeremiah Wells vs Themba Gorimbo
Athlete Profiles: Jeremiah Wells | Themba Gorimbo
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ante Delija
Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Ante Delija
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch
Main Event: Steve Garcia vs David Onama
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on November 1, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.