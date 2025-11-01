 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces a fight
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama, Live From UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada On November 1, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 1, 2025

UFC returns to Las Vegas for a Fight Night headlined by streaking featherweights Steve Garcia and David Onama. Garcia makes his first main event appearance riding a six-fight winning streak, including five finishes, while 31-year-old Onama isn’t far behind, coming off four straight wins and breaking into the Top 15 after his latest victory.

UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama takes place November 1, 2025, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by main card action at 7pm ET/4pm PT. The entire card can be viewed on ESPN+ in the United States.

How To Watch In Your Country

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with the judges' official scores following every fight.)

Talita Alencar vs Ariane Carnelossi

Athlete Profiles: Talita Alencar | Ariane Carnelossi

Phil Rowe vs Seokhyeon Ko

Athlete Profiles: Phil Rowe | Seokhyeon Ko

Alice Ardelean vs Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

Athlete Profiles: Alice Ardelean | Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

Ketlen Vieira vs Norma Dumont

Athlete Profiles: Ketlen Vieira | Norma Dumont

Donte Johnson vs Sedriques Dumas

Athlete Profiles: Donte Johnson | Sedriques Dumas

Timmy Cuamba vs ChangHo Lee

Athlete Profiles: Timmy Cuamba | ChangHo Lee

Billy Elekana vs Kevin Christian

Athlete Profiles: Billy Elekana | Kevin Christian

Allan Nascimento vs Cody Durden

Athlete Profiles: Allan Nascimento | Cody Durden

Charles Radtke vs Daniel Frunza

Athlete Profiles: Charles Radtke | Daniel Frunza

Isaac Dulgarian vs Yadier del Valle

Athlete Profiles: Isaac Dulgarian | Yadier del Valle

Jeremiah Wells vs Themba Gorimbo

Athlete Profiles: Jeremiah Wells | Themba Gorimbo

Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Ante Delija

Athlete Profiles: Waldo Cortes Acosta | Ante Delija

Main Event: Steve Garcia vs David Onama

Athlete Profiles: Steve Garcia | David Onama

