 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
Dec. 3, 2021

UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Rob Font battle No. 5 Jose Aldo. Also, in a striking fan’s dream fight, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell squares off with No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs ALDO will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Scorecards

Louis Smolka vs Vince Morales

Athlete Profiles: Louis Smolka | Vince Morales

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Athlete Profiles: Claudio Puelles | Chris Gruetzemacher

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight

Athlete Profiles: Alonzo Menifield | William Knight

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Cheyanne Vlismas vs Mallory Martin

Athlete Profiles: Cheyanne Vlismas | Mallory Martin

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Jake Matthews vs Jeremiah Wells

Athlete Profiles: Jake Matthews | Jeremiah Wells

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks

Athlete Profiles: Bryan Barberena | Darian Weeks

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Manel Kape vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Athlete Profiles: Manel Kape | Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Maki Pitolo vs Duško Todorović

Athlete Profiles: Maki Pitolo | Duško Todorović

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Alex Morono vs Mickey Gall

Athlete Profiles: Alex Morono | Mickey Gall

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis

Athlete Profiles: Brendan Allen | Chris Curtis

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Clay Guida vs Leonardo Santos

Athlete Profiles: Clay Guida | Leonardo Santos

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill

Athlete Profiles: Jimmy Crute | Jamahal Hill

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev

Athlete Profiles: Brad Riddell | Rafael Fiziev

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Rob Font vs José Aldo

Athlete Profiles: Rob Font | José Aldo

Watch Live On ESPN+ | Results, Highlights & More

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC Fight Night
UFC Vegas 44
Dustin Poirier
Athletes

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Preview | UFC 269

The Lightweight Title Is On The Line In The Main Event December 11, 2021 In Las Vegas & On Pay-Per-View

Watch the Video
Julianna Pena
Athletes

Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña Preview | UFC 269

The Bantamweight Title Is On The Line In The Co-Main Event December 11, 2021 In Las Vegas & On Pay-Per-View

Watch the Video
Watch UFC

Megan Olivi | The Interview

We Sit Down With One Of The True Rock Stars Of UFC Broadcasting

More