Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo
UFC continues its run of events at UFC APEX with a thrilling bantamweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 4 ranked Rob Font battle No. 5 Jose Aldo. Also, in a striking fan’s dream fight, No. 12 ranked lightweight contender Brad Riddell squares off with No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FONT vs ALDO will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from UFC APEX in Las Vegas. All bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. The prelims will kick off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo Scorecards
Louis Smolka vs Vince Morales
Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher
Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight
Cheyanne Vlismas vs Mallory Martin
Jake Matthews vs Jeremiah Wells
Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks
Manel Kape vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Maki Pitolo vs Duško Todorović
Alex Morono vs Mickey Gall
Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis
Clay Guida vs Leonardo Santos
Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill
Co-Main Event: Brad Riddell vs Rafael Fiziev
Main Event: Rob Font vs José Aldo
