Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 5, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. Opening the card will be a middleweight clash between Dana White's Contender Series standout Torrez Finney and TUF 32 finalist Robert Valentin.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy Scorecards

Vanessa Demopoulos vs Talita Alencar

Athlete Profiles: Vanessa Demopoulos | Talita Alencar

Martin Buday vs Uran Satybaldiev

Athlete Profiles: Martin Buday | Uran Satybaldiev

Victor Henry vs Pedro Falcao

Athlete Profiles: Victor Henry | Pedro Falcao

Loma Lookboonmee vs Istela Nunes

Athlete Profiles: Loma Lookboonmee | Istela Nunes

Rhys McKee vs Daniel Frunza

Athlete Profiles: Rhys McKee | Daniel Frunza

Diana Belbita vs Dione Barbosa

Athlete Profiles: Diana Belbita | Dione Barbosa

Torrez Finney vs Robert Valentin

Athlete Profiles: Torrez Finney | Robert Valentin

Ode' Osbourne vs Luis Gurule

Athlete Profiles: Ode' Osbourne vs Luis Gurule

Brad Tavares vs Gerald Meerschaert

Athlete Profiles: Brad Tavares | Gerald Meerschaert

Cortavious Romious vs ChangHo Lee

Athlete Profiles: Cortavious Romious vs ChangHo Lee

Co-Main Event: Pat Sabatini vs Joanderson Brito

Athlete Profiles: Pat Sabatini | Joanderson Brito

Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy

Athlete Profiles: Josh Emmett | Lerone Murphy

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 5, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

