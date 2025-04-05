Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+