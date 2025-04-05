Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

UFC returns to UFC APEX with an electric featherweight tilt that sees No. 8 Josh Emmett face off against No. 10 ranked contender Lerone Murphy. Opening the card will be a middleweight clash between Dana White's Contender Series standout Torrez Finney and TUF 32 finalist Robert Valentin.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs MURPHY takes place Saturday, April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Talita Alencar
Martin Buday vs Uran Satybaldiev
Victor Henry vs Pedro Falcao
Loma Lookboonmee vs Istela Nunes
Rhys McKee vs Daniel Frunza
Diana Belbita vs Dione Barbosa
Torrez Finney vs Robert Valentin
Ode' Osbourne vs Luis Gurule
Brad Tavares vs Gerald Meerschaert
Cortavious Romious vs ChangHo Lee
Co-Main Event: Pat Sabatini vs Joanderson Brito
Main Event: Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy
