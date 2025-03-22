Official Scorecards | UFC London

UFC returns to London on March 22 with some of the UK and Ireland’s favourite athletes entering the Octagon for an action-packed night of entertainment. The card will be returning to The O2, London, for another blockbuster event as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to return to title contention as he faces No. 5 ranked Sean Brady. The co-main event sees former champion Jan Blachowicz take on No. 6 ranked Carlos Ulberg in an epic light heavyweight bout.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs BRADY airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by main card action at 4pm ET/1pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Scorecards
Guram Kutateladze vs Kauê Fernandes
Athlete Profiles: Guram Kutateladze | Kauê Fernandes
Nathan Fletcher vs Caolán Loughran
Athlete Profiles: Nathan Fletcher | Caolán Loughran
Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar
Athlete Profiles: Shauna Bannon | Puja Tomar
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev
Athlete Profiles: Christian Leroy Duncan | Andrey Pulyaev
Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin
Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Mick Parkin
Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos
Athlete Profiles: Lone'er Kavanagh | Felipe dos Santos
Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla
Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere
Athlete Profiles: Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere
Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan
Athlete Profiles: Jordan Vucenic | Chris Duncan
Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara
Athlete Profiles: Molly McCann | Alexia Thainara
Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland
Athlete Profiles: Gunnar Nelson | Kevin Holland
Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg
Athlete Profiles: Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg
Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady
