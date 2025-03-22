 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena on February 22, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC London

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, Live From O2 Arena In London On March 22
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 22, 2025

UFC returns to London on March 22 with some of the UK and Ireland’s favourite athletes entering the Octagon for an action-packed night of entertainment. The card will be returning to The O2, London, for another blockbuster event as former welterweight champion Leon Edwards aims to return to title contention as he faces No. 5 ranked Sean Brady. The co-main event sees former champion Jan Blachowicz take on No. 6 ranked Carlos Ulberg in an epic light heavyweight bout.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs BRADY airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 1pm ET/10am PT, followed by main card action at 4pm ET/1pm PT. The entire event can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady Scorecards

Guram Kutateladze vs Kauê Fernandes

Athlete Profiles: Guram Kutateladze | Kauê Fernandes

Nathan Fletcher vs Caolán Loughran

Athlete Profiles: Nathan Fletcher | Caolán Loughran

Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar

Athlete Profiles: Shauna Bannon | Puja Tomar

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev

Athlete Profiles: Christian Leroy Duncan | Andrey Pulyaev

Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin

Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Mick Parkin

Lone'er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos

Athlete Profiles: Lone'er Kavanagh | Felipe dos Santos

Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla

Athlete Profiles: Jai Herbert | Chris Padilla

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

Athlete Profiles: Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan

Athlete Profiles: Jordan Vucenic | Chris Duncan

Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara

Athlete Profiles: Molly McCann | Alexia Thainara

Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland

Athlete Profiles: Gunnar Nelson | Kevin Holland

Co-Main Event: Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg

Athlete Profiles: Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg

Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

Athlete Profiles: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

