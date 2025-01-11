Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

UFC kicks off its first event of 2025 at UFC APEX with a compelling strawweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas collide with the hopes of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, exciting middleweight strikers face off as Chris Curtis battles Roman Kopylov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Scorecards
Nurullo Aliev vs Joe Solecki
Official Result: Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Fatima Kline vs Viktoriia Dudakova
Official Result: Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO (strikes) at 4:27 of Round 2 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Bruno Lopes
Athlete Profiles: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov | Bruno Lopes
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Ernesta Kareckaitė vs Nicolle Caliari
Athlete Profiles: Ernesta Kareckaitė | Nicolle Caliari
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Preston Parsons vs Jacobe Smith
Athlete Profiles: Preston Parsons | Jacobe Smith
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Thiago Moisés vs Trey Ogden
Athlete Profiles: Thiago Moisés | Trey Ogden
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Marco Tulio vs Ihor Potieria
Athlete Profiles: Marco Tulio | Ihor Potieria
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Jose Johnson vs Felipe Bunes
Punahele Soriano vs Uroš Medić
Athlete Profiles: Punahele Soriano | Uroš Medić
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Christian Rodriguez vs Austin Bashi
Athlete Profiles: Christian Rodriguez | Austin Bashi
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Chris Curtis vs Roman Kopylov
Athlete Profiles: Chris Curtis | Roman Kopylov
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Cesar Almeida vs Abdul Razak Alhassan
Athlete Profiles: Cesar Almeida | Abdul Razak Alhassan
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Carlston Harris
Athlete Profiles: Santiago Ponzinibbio | Carlston Harris
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.