Joe Martinez
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 11, 2025

UFC kicks off its first event of 2025 at UFC APEX with a compelling strawweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Mackenzie Dern and No. 8 ranked Amanda Ribas collide with the hopes of breaking into the Top 5. Also on the card, exciting middleweight strikers face off as Chris Curtis battles Roman Kopylov.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DERN vs RIBAS 2 takes place Saturday, January 11 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 Scorecards

Nurullo Aliev vs Joe Solecki

Nurullo Aliev defeats Joe Solecki by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Fatima Kline vs Viktoriia Dudakova

Fatima Kline defeats Viktoriia Dudakova by TKO (strikes) at 4:27 of Round 2

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs Bruno Lopes

Ernesta Kareckaitė vs Nicolle Caliari

Preston Parsons vs Jacobe Smith

Thiago Moisés vs Trey Ogden

Marco Tulio vs Ihor Potieria

Jose Johnson vs Felipe Bunes

Punahele Soriano vs Uroš Medić

Christian Rodriguez vs Austin Bashi

Chris Curtis vs Roman Kopylov

Cesar Almeida vs Abdul Razak Alhassan

Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Carlston Harris

Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Ribas

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

