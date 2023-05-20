 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
May. 20, 2023

UFC returned from Charlotte to the UFC APEX with a high-stakes match in the women’s strawweight division. Grappling specialist Mackenzie Dern entered her third UFC main event with a dominant unanimous decision over Angela Hill. In the co-main event, Anthony Hernandez took out Edmen Shahbazyan in an exciting middleweight matchup. 

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More 

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Scorecards 

Takashi Soto vs Themba Gorimbo

      Official Result: Themba Gorimbo defeats Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

      Official Result: Themba Gorimbo defeats Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Natalia Silva vs Victoria Leonardo 

      Official Result: Natalia Silva defeats Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1 

       

      Chase Hooper vs Nick Fiore 

      Chase Hooper defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

      Official Result: Chase Hooper defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) 

       

      Ilir Latifi vs Rodrigo Nascimento

      Rodrigo Nascimento (29-28, 29-28) defeats Ilir Latifi (29-28) by split decision

      Official Result: Rodrigo Nascimento (29-28, 29-28) defeats Ilir Latifi (29-28) by split decision 

       

      Orion Cosce vs Gilbert Urbina 

        Official Result: Gilbert Urbina defeats Orion Cosce by TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2 

         

        Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Vanessa Demopoulos 

            Official Result: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeats Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

             

            Maheshate vs Viacheslav Borshchev

            Official Result: Viacheslav Borshchev defeats Maheshate by TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2 

            Official Result: Viacheslav Borshchev defeats Maheshate by TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2

             

            Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson

            Official Result: Diego Ferreira defeats Michael Johnson by KO (right hand) at 1:50 of Round 2 

             

            Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley 

            Official Result: Joaquin Buckley defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (left high kick) at 4:15 of Round 2 

             

            Emily Ducote vs Loopy Godinez 

            Loopy Godinez defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

            Official Result: Loopy Godinez defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) 

             

            Co-Main Event: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Anthony Hernandez 

            Anthony Hernandez defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3

            Official Result: Anthony Hernandez defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3 

             

            Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill 

            Mackenzie Dern defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44)

            Official Result: Mackenzie Dern defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44) 

            UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

            :