Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

UFC returned from Charlotte to the UFC APEX with a high-stakes match in the women’s strawweight division. Grappling specialist Mackenzie Dern entered her third UFC main event with a dominant unanimous decision over Angela Hill. In the co-main event, Anthony Hernandez took out Edmen Shahbazyan in an exciting middleweight matchup.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill Scorecards
Takashi Soto vs Themba Gorimbo
Official Result: Themba Gorimbo defeats Takashi Sato by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Natalia Silva vs Victoria Leonardo
Official Result: Natalia Silva defeats Victoria Leonardo by TKO (strikes) at 2:58 of Round 1 | Results, Highlights & More
Chase Hooper vs Nick Fiore
Official Result: Chase Hooper defeats Nick Fiore by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Ilir Latifi vs Rodrigo Nascimento
Official Result: Rodrigo Nascimento (29-28, 29-28) defeats Ilir Latifi (29-28) by split decision | Results, Highlights & More
Orion Cosce vs Gilbert Urbina
Official Result: Gilbert Urbina defeats Orion Cosce by TKO (strikes) at 2:55 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Vanessa Demopoulos
Official Result: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeats Vanessa Demopoulos by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Results, Highlights & More
Maheshate vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Official Result: Viacheslav Borshchev defeats Maheshate by TKO (strikes) at 2:37 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Diego Ferreira vs Michael Johnson
Official Result: Diego Ferreira defeats Michael Johnson by KO (right hand) at 1:50 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Andre Fialho vs Joaquin Buckley
Official Result: Joaquin Buckley defeats Andre Fialho by TKO (left high kick) at 4:15 of Round 2 | Results, Highlights & More
Emily Ducote vs Loopy Godinez
Official Result: Loopy Godinez defeats Emily Ducote by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Anthony Hernandez
Official Result: Anthony Hernandez defeats Edmen Shahbazyan by TKO (strikes) at 1:01 of Round 3 | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill
Official Result: Mackenzie Dern defeats Angela Hill by unanimous decision (49-43, 49-44, 49-44) | Results, Highlights & More
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 20, 2023. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!