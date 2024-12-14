 Skip to main content
UFC Octagon Girl Luciana Andrade introduces a round during the UFC Fight Night event at Yubileyny Sports Palace on April 20, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC Tampa

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, Live From Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 14, 2024

UFC returns to Tampa, Florida for the the first time since 2019 with a Top 10 welterweight matchup between former title challenger Colby Covington and rising star Joaquin Buckley. Also on the card, all-action flyweights collide as No. 9 ranked Manel Kape squares off against No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON VS BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, December 14 live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Deportes.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Scorecards

Josefine Knutsson vs Piera Rodriguez

Athlete Profiles: Josefine Knutsson | Piera Rodriguez

Davey Grant vs Ramon Taveras

Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Ramon Taveras

Miranda Maverick vs Jamey-Lyn Horth

Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Jamey-Lyn Horth

Miles Johns vs Felipe Lima

Athlete Profiles: Miles Johns | Felipe Lima

Sean Woodson vs Fernando Padilla

Athlete Profiles: Sean Woodson | Fernando Padilla

Joel Álvarez vs Drakkar Klose

Athlete Profiles: Joel Álvarez | Drakkar Klose

Michael Johnson vs Ottman Azaitar

Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Ottman Azaitar

Navajo Stirling vs Tuco Tokkos

Athlete Profiles: Navajo Stirling | Tuco Tokkos

Adrian Yanez vs Daniel Marcos

Athlete Profiles: Adrian Yanez | Daniel Marcos

Vitor Petrino vs Dustin Jacoby

Athlete Profiles: Vitor Petrino | Dustin Jacoby

Manel Kape vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Manel Kape | Bruno Silva

Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson vs Billy Quarantillo

Athlete Profiles: Cub Swanson | Billy Quarantillo

Main Event: Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley

Athlete Profiles: Colby Covington | Joaquin Buckley

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

