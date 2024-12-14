Official Scorecards | UFC Tampa

UFC returns to Tampa, Florida for the the first time since 2019 with a Top 10 welterweight matchup between former title challenger Colby Covington and rising star Joaquin Buckley. Also on the card, all-action flyweights collide as No. 9 ranked Manel Kape squares off against No. 12 ranked Bruno Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: COVINGTON VS BUCKLEY takes place Saturday, December 14 live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Deportes.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley Scorecards
Josefine Knutsson vs Piera Rodriguez
Athlete Profiles: Josefine Knutsson | Piera Rodriguez
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Davey Grant vs Ramon Taveras
Athlete Profiles: Davey Grant | Ramon Taveras
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Miranda Maverick vs Jamey-Lyn Horth
Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Jamey-Lyn Horth
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Miles Johns vs Felipe Lima
Athlete Profiles: Miles Johns | Felipe Lima
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Sean Woodson vs Fernando Padilla
Athlete Profiles: Sean Woodson | Fernando Padilla
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Joel Álvarez vs Drakkar Klose
Athlete Profiles: Joel Álvarez | Drakkar Klose
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Michael Johnson vs Ottman Azaitar
Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Ottman Azaitar
Navajo Stirling vs Tuco Tokkos
Athlete Profiles: Navajo Stirling | Tuco Tokkos
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Adrian Yanez vs Daniel Marcos
Athlete Profiles: Adrian Yanez | Daniel Marcos
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Vitor Petrino vs Dustin Jacoby
Athlete Profiles: Vitor Petrino | Dustin Jacoby
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Manel Kape vs Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Manel Kape | Bruno Silva
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Co-Main Event: Cub Swanson vs Billy Quarantillo
Athlete Profiles: Cub Swanson | Billy Quarantillo
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch On ESPN+
Main Event: Colby Covington vs Joaquin Buckley
Athlete Profiles: Colby Covington | Joaquin Buckley
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Buckley, live from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 14, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks of live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.