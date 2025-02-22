 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Seattle

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, Live From Climate Pledge Arena In Seattle, Washington
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 23, 2025

UFC returns to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for the first time since 2013! In the main event, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo returns to action against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong. In the co-main event, No. 9 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen faces No. 12 ranked Anthony Hernandez in a rematch seven years in the making.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG takes place Saturday, February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+in English and Spanish starting with the prelims at 6pm ET/3 pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song Scorecards

Modestas Bukauskas vs Rafael Cerqueira

UFC scorecard for “UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song” on Feb. 22, 2025, in Seattle. Light heavyweight fight between Modestas Bukauskas and Rafael Cerqueira. Judges: Mike Bell, Derek Cleary, Terrence Moody. Bukauskas won via KO in Round 1 at 2:12.

Modestas Bukauskas defeats Raffael Cerqueira by KO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Nursulton Ruziboev vs Eric McConico

UFC scorecard for “UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song” on Feb. 22, 2025, in Seattle. Middleweight fight between Nursulton Ruziboev and Eric McConico. Judges: Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee, Brianne Davis. Ruziboev won via TKO at 33 seconds of Round 2.

Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Eric McConico by TKO (strikes) at 0:33 of Round 2 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Nikolay Veretennikov vs Austin Vanderford

UFC scorecard for “UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song” on Feb. 22, 2025, in Seattle. Catchweight fight between Nikolay Veretennikov and Austin Vanderford. Judges: Mike Bell, Chris Lee, Terrence Moody. Vanderford won via TKO in Round 2 at 4:13.

Austin Vanderford defeats Nikolay Veretennikov by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 2 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Ricky Simon vs Javid Basharat

Ricky Simón defeats Javid Basharat by KO (right hand) at 3:15 of Round 1

Ricky Simon defeats Javid Basharat by KO (right hand) at 3:15 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Nick Klein

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Nick Klein by TKO (strikes) at 3:24 of Round 2

Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Nick Klein by TKO (strikes) at 3:24 of Round 2 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Andre Fili vs Melquizael Costa

Melquizael Costa defeats Andre Fili by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:30 of Round 1

Melquizael Costa defeats  Andre Fili by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:30 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan

Ion Cutelaba defeats Ibo Aslan by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:51 of Round 1

Ion Cutelaba defeats Ibo Aslan by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:51 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Alonzo Menifield vs Julius Walker

Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan

 

 

Jean Silva defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1

Jean Silva defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1 | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Rob Font vs Jean Matsumoto

Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen v Anthony Hernandez

Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) |Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Main Event: Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong

Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo  by technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+ 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on February 22, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

