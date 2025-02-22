Official Scorecards | UFC Seattle

UFC returns to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle for the first time since 2013! In the main event, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo returns to action against No. 8 ranked Song Yadong. In the co-main event, No. 9 ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen faces No. 12 ranked Anthony Hernandez in a rematch seven years in the making.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CEJUDO vs SONG takes place Saturday, February 22 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. The entire card will stream exclusively on ESPN+in English and Spanish starting with the prelims at 6pm ET/3 pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Modestas Bukauskas vs Rafael Cerqueira
Modestas Bukauskas defeats Raffael Cerqueira by KO (strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1
Nursulton Ruziboev vs Eric McConico
Nursulton Ruziboev defeats Eric McConico by TKO (strikes) at 0:33 of Round 2
Nikolay Veretennikov vs Austin Vanderford
Austin Vanderford defeats Nikolay Veretennikov by TKO (strikes) at 4:13 of Round 2
Ricky Simon vs Javid Basharat
Ricky Simon defeats Javid Basharat by KO (right hand) at 3:15 of Round 1
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Nick Klein
Mansur Abdul-Malik defeats Nick Klein by TKO (strikes) at 3:24 of Round 2
Andre Fili vs Melquizael Costa
Melquizael Costa defeats Andre Fili by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:30 of Round 1
Ion Cutelaba vs Ibo Aslan
Ion Cutelaba defeats Ibo Aslan by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:51 of Round 1
Alonzo Menifield vs Julius Walker
Alonzo Menifield defeats Julius Walker by split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Jean Silva vs Melsik Baghdasaryan
Jean Silva defeats Melsik Baghdasaryan by TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1
Rob Font vs Jean Matsumoto
Rob Font defeats Jean Matsumoto by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen v Anthony Hernandez
Anthony Hernandez defeats Brendan Allen by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Main Event: Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Song Yadong defeats Henry Cejudo by technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song, live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on February 22, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 9pm ET/6pm PT.