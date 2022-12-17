 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Dec. 17, 2022

UFC caps off 2022 with another exciting event at UFC Apex that will be headlined by a pair of thrilling strikers as No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 7 Sean Strickland. Also on the card, rising lightweight contenders lock horns as No. 9 ranked Arman Tsarukyan faces No. 12 Damir Ismagulov.  

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs. STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, December 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET /1pm PT.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland Scorecards 

Sergey Morozov vs Journey Newson 

      Sergey Morozov defeats Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

      David Dvorak vs Manel Kape 

      Athlete Profiles: David Dvorak | Manel Kape

      Bryan Battle vs Rinat Fakhretdinov 

      Athlete Profiles: Bryan Battle | Rinat Fakhretdinov

      Rafa Garcia vs Maheshate 

      Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Maheshate

      Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov 

      Athlete Profiles: Said Nurmagomedov | Saidyokub Kakhramonov

      Jake Matthews vs Matthew Semelsberger 

      Athlete Profiles: Jake Matthews | Matthew Semelsberger

      Cheyanne Vlismas vs Cory McKenna 

      Athlete Profiles: Cheyanne Vlismas | Cory McKenna

      Cory Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk 

      Athlete Profiles: Cody Brundage | Michal Oleksiejczuk

      Drew Dober vs Bobby Green 

      Athlete Profiles: Drew Dober | Bobby Green

      Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa 

      Athlete Profiles: Alex Caceres | Julian Erosa 

      Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa 

      Athlete Profiles: Amir Albazi | Alessandro Costa

      Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov 

      Athlete Profiles: Arman Tsarukyan | Damir Ismagulov

      Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland 

      Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Sean Strickland 

