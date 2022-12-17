Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

Athletes
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas
UFC caps off 2022 with another exciting event at UFC Apex that will be headlined by a pair of thrilling strikers as No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 7 Sean Strickland. Also on the card, rising lightweight contenders lock horns as No. 9 ranked Arman Tsarukyan faces No. 12 Damir Ismagulov.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs. STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, December 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET /1pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bout scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland Scorecards
Sergey Morozov vs Journey Newson
Official Result: Sergey Morozov defeats Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
David Dvorak vs Manel Kape
Athlete Profiles: David Dvorak | Manel Kape
Bryan Battle vs Rinat Fakhretdinov
Athlete Profiles: Bryan Battle | Rinat Fakhretdinov
Rafa Garcia vs Maheshate
Athlete Profiles: Rafa Garcia | Maheshate
Said Nurmagomedov vs Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Athlete Profiles: Said Nurmagomedov | Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Jake Matthews vs Matthew Semelsberger
Athlete Profiles: Jake Matthews | Matthew Semelsberger
Cheyanne Vlismas vs Cory McKenna
Athlete Profiles: Cheyanne Vlismas | Cory McKenna
Cory Brundage vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Athlete Profiles: Cody Brundage | Michal Oleksiejczuk
Drew Dober vs Bobby Green
Athlete Profiles: Drew Dober | Bobby Green
Alex Caceres vs Julian Erosa
Athlete Profiles: Alex Caceres | Julian Erosa
Amir Albazi vs Alessandro Costa
Athlete Profiles: Amir Albazi | Alessandro Costa
Co-Main Event: Arman Tsarukyan vs Damir Ismagulov
Athlete Profiles: Arman Tsarukyan | Damir Ismagulov
Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
