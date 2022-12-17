Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

UFC caps off 2022 with another exciting event at UFC Apex that will be headlined by a pair of thrilling strikers as No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier collides with No. 7 Sean Strickland. Also on the card, rising lightweight contenders lock horns as No. 9 ranked Arman Tsarukyan faces No. 12 Damir Ismagulov.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs. STRICKLAND will take place Saturday, December 17 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the prelims at 4pm ET /1pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bout scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More