Joe Martinez
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On February 15, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 15, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight matchup featuring No. 8 ranked contender Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues. In addition, No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar collides with the surging Youseff Zalal.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Scorecards

Julia Avila vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Athlete Profiles: Julia Avila | Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Don'Tale Mayes vs Valter Walker

Athlete Profiles: Don'Tale Mayes | Valter Walker

Vince Morales vs Elijah Smith

Athlete Profiles: Vince Morales | Elijah Smith

Gabriel Bonfim vs Khaos Williams

Athlete Profiles: Gabriel Bonfim | Khaos Williams

Rafael Estevam vs Jesus Aguilar

Athlete Profiles: Rafael Estevam | Jesus Aguilar

Angela Hill vs Ketlen Souza

Athlete Profiles: Angela Hill | Ketlen Souza

Connor Matthews vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Athlete Profiles: Connor Matthews | Jose Miguel Delgado

Rodolfo Vieira vs Andre Petroski

Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Andre Petroski

Ismael Bonfim vs Nazim Sadykhov

Athlete Profiles: Ismael Bonfim | Nazim Sadykhov

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dylan Budka

Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | Dylan Budka

Co-Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Youssef Zalal

Athlete Profiles: Calvin Kattar | Youssef Zalal

Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues

Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Gregory Rodrigues

Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

