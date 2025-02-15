Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling middleweight matchup featuring No. 8 ranked contender Jared Cannonier facing off against Gregory Rodrigues. In addition, No. 10 ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar collides with the surging Youseff Zalal.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs RODRIGUES takes place Saturday, February 15 in Las Vegas and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues Scorecards
Julia Avila vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Athlete Profiles: Julia Avila | Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Don'Tale Mayes vs Valter Walker
Athlete Profiles: Don'Tale Mayes | Valter Walker
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Vince Morales vs Elijah Smith
Athlete Profiles: Vince Morales | Elijah Smith
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Gabriel Bonfim vs Khaos Williams
Athlete Profiles: Gabriel Bonfim | Khaos Williams
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Rafael Estevam vs Jesus Aguilar
Athlete Profiles: Rafael Estevam | Jesus Aguilar
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Angela Hill vs Ketlen Souza
Athlete Profiles: Angela Hill | Ketlen Souza
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Connor Matthews vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Athlete Profiles: Connor Matthews | Jose Miguel Delgado
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Rodolfo Vieira vs Andre Petroski
Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Vieira | Andre Petroski
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Ismael Bonfim vs Nazim Sadykhov
Athlete Profiles: Ismael Bonfim | Nazim Sadykhov
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Dylan Budka
Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | Dylan Budka
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Co-Main Event: Calvin Kattar vs Youssef Zalal
Athlete Profiles: Calvin Kattar | Youssef Zalal
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues
Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Gregory Rodrigues
Don’t miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.