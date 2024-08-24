Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

Announcements
UFC returns to the APEX with a high stakes middleweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier taking on No. 12 Caio Borralho. In addition, veteran welterweight No. 12 Neil Magny and undefeated Michael Morales lock horns.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place Saturday, August 24 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Scorecards
Wang Cong vs Victoria Leonardo
Athlete Profile: Wang Cong | Victoria Leonardo
Zygimantas Ramask vs Nathan Fletcher
Athlete Profiles: Zygimantas Ramask | Nathan Fletcher
Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs Josiane Nunes
Athlete Profiles: Jacqueline Cavalcanti | Josiane Nunes
Viacheslav Borshchev vs James Llontop
Athlete Profiles: Viacheslav Borshchev | James Llontop
Zachary Reese vs Jose Daniel Medina
Athlete Profiles: Zachary Reese | Jose Daniel Medina
Dennis Buzukja vs Francis Marshall
Athlete Profiles: Dennis Buzukja | Francis Marshall
Edmen Shahbazyan vs Gerald Meerschaert
Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | Gerald Meerschaert
Neil Magny vs Michael Morales
Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Michael Morales
TUF 32 Featherweight Finale: Kaan Ofli vs Mairon Santos
Athlete Profiles: Kaan Ofli | Mairon Santos
TUF 32 Middleweight Finale: Robert Valentin vs Ryan Loder
Athlete Profiles: Robert Valentin | Ryan Loder
Co-Main Event: Angela Hill vs Tabatha Ricci
Athlete Profiles: Angela Hill | Tabatha Ricci
Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho
Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Caio Borralho
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 24, 2024. Prelims start at 7pm ET/4pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN & ESPN+ at 10pm ET/7pm PT.