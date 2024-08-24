 Skip to main content
Detail view of a round card during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada
Aug. 24, 2024

UFC returns to the APEX with a high stakes middleweight matchup featuring No. 5 ranked contender Jared Cannonier taking on No. 12 Caio Borralho. In addition, veteran welterweight No. 12 Neil Magny and undefeated Michael Morales lock horns.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs BORRALHO takes place Saturday, August 24 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims will air exclusively on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT, followed by the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho Scorecards

Wang Cong vs Victoria Leonardo

Athlete Profile: Wang Cong | Victoria Leonardo

Zygimantas Ramask vs Nathan Fletcher

Athlete Profiles: Zygimantas Ramask | Nathan Fletcher

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs Josiane Nunes

Athlete Profiles: Jacqueline Cavalcanti | Josiane Nunes

Viacheslav Borshchev vs James Llontop

Athlete Profiles: Viacheslav Borshchev | James Llontop

Zachary Reese vs Jose Daniel Medina

Athlete Profiles: Zachary Reese | Jose Daniel Medina

Dennis Buzukja vs Francis Marshall

Athlete Profiles: Dennis Buzukja | Francis Marshall

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Gerald Meerschaert

Athlete Profiles: Edmen Shahbazyan | Gerald Meerschaert

Neil Magny vs Michael Morales

Athlete Profiles: Neil Magny | Michael Morales

TUF 32 Featherweight Finale: Kaan Ofli vs Mairon Santos

Athlete Profiles: Kaan Ofli | Mairon Santos

TUF 32 Middleweight Finale: Robert Valentin vs Ryan Loder

Athlete Profiles: Robert Valentin | Ryan Loder

Co-Main Event: Angela Hill vs Tabatha Ricci

Athlete Profiles: Angela Hill | Tabatha Ricci

Main Event: Jared Cannonier vs Caio Borralho

Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Caio Borralho

