Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling bout between elite welterweights, as former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Gilbert Burns faces off against undefeated rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales. In the co-main event, an entertaining light heavyweight bout will see Paul Craig lock horns with Rodolfo Bellato.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALES takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Scorecards
Tecia Pennington vs Luana Pinheiro
Athlete Profiles: Tecia Pennington | Luana Pinheiro
HyunSung Park vs Carlos Hernandez
Athlete Profiles: HyunSung Park | Carlos Hernandez
Elise Reed vs Denise Gomes
Athlete Profiles: Elise Reed | Denise Gomes
Luana Santos vs Tainara Lisboa
Athlete Profiles: Luana Santos | Tainara Lisboa
Yadier del Valle vs Connor Matthews
Athlete Profiles: Yadier del Valle | Connor Matthews
Jared Gordon vs Thiago Moisés
Athlete Profiles: Jared Gordon | Thiago Moisés
Gabe Green vs Matheus Camilo
Julian Erosa vs Melquizael Costa
Athlete Profiles: Julian Erosa | Melquizael Costa
Dustin Stoltzfus vs Nursulton Ruziboev
Athlete Profiles: Dustin Stoltzfus | Nursulton Ruziboev
Sodiq Yusuff vs Mairon Santos
Athlete Profiles: Sodiq Yusuff | Mairon Santos
Co-Main Event: Rodolfo Bellato vs Paul Craig
Athlete Profiles: Rodolfo Bellato | Paul Craig
Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales
Athlete Profiles: Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 17, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.