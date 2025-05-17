 Skip to main content
Joe Martinez
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On May 17
By UFC Staff Report • May. 17, 2025

UFC returns to the APEX with a thrilling bout between elite welterweights, as former title challenger and No. 8 ranked Gilbert Burns faces off against undefeated rising star and No. 12 ranked Michael Morales. In the co-main event, an entertaining light heavyweight bout will see Paul Craig lock horns with Rodolfo Bellato.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs MORALES  takes place Saturday, May 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales Scorecards

Tecia Pennington vs Luana Pinheiro

HyunSung Park vs Carlos Hernandez

Elise Reed vs Denise Gomes

Luana Santos vs Tainara Lisboa

Yadier del Valle vs Connor Matthews

Jared Gordon vs Thiago Moisés

Gabe Green vs Matheus Camilo

Julian Erosa vs Melquizael Costa

Dustin Stoltzfus vs Nursulton Ruziboev

Sodiq Yusuff vs Mairon Santos

Co-Main Event: Rodolfo Bellato vs Paul Craig

Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Michael Morales

