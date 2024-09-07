Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

Announcements
UFC returns to UFC APEX for a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with intent of breaking into the Top 5 at 170 pounds. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Scorecards
Zygimantas Ramaska vs Nathan Fletcher
Athlete Profiles: Zygimantas Ramaska | Nathan Fletcher
Andre Petroski vs Dylan Budka
Athlete Profiles: Andre Petroski | Dylan Budka
Jaqueline Amorim vs Vanessa Demopoulos
Athlete Profiles: Jaqueline Amorim | Vanessa Demopoulos
Yizha vs Gabriel Santos
Athlete Profiles: Yizha | Gabriel Santos
Felipe Dos Santos vs Andre Lima
Athlete Profiles: Felipe dos Santos | Andre Lima
Isaac Dulgarian vs Brenon Marotte
Athlete Profiles: Issac Dulgarian | Brendon Marotte
Rongzhu vs Chris Padilla
Athlete Profiles: Rongzhu | Chris Padilla
Trevor Peek vs Yanal Ashmouz
Athlete Profiles: Trevor Peek | Yanal Ashmouz
Matt Schnell vs Cody Durden
Athlete Profiles: Matt Schnell | Cody Durden
Steve Garcia vs Kyle Nelson
Athlete Profiles: Steve Garcia | Kyle Nelson
Co-Main Event: Jéssica Andrade vs Natalia Silva
Athlete Profiles: Jessica Andrade | Natalia Silva
Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.