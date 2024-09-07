 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas
Sep. 7, 2024

UFC returns to UFC APEX for a compelling welterweight main event as No. 6 ranked contender Gilbert Burns and No. 8 ranked Sean Brady collide with intent of breaking into the Top 5 at 170 pounds. Also on the card, former UFC strawweight champion and No. 6 ranked flyweight contender Jéssica Andrade takes on No. 8 ranked Natalia Silva.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BURNS vs BRADY takes place Saturday, September 7 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady Scorecards

Zygimantas Ramaska vs Nathan Fletcher

Athlete Profiles: Zygimantas Ramaska | Nathan Fletcher

Andre Petroski vs Dylan Budka

Athlete Profiles: Andre Petroski | Dylan Budka

Jaqueline Amorim vs Vanessa Demopoulos

Athlete Profiles: Jaqueline Amorim | Vanessa Demopoulos

Yizha vs Gabriel Santos

Athlete Profiles: Yizha | Gabriel Santos

Felipe Dos Santos vs Andre Lima

Athlete Profiles: Felipe dos Santos | Andre Lima

Isaac Dulgarian vs Brenon Marotte

Athlete Profiles: Issac Dulgarian | Brendon Marotte

Rongzhu vs Chris Padilla

Athlete Profiles: Rongzhu | Chris Padilla

Trevor Peek vs Yanal Ashmouz

Athlete Profiles: Trevor Peek | Yanal Ashmouz

Matt Schnell vs Cody Durden

Athlete Profiles: Matt Schnell | Cody Durden

Steve Garcia vs Kyle Nelson

Athlete Profiles: Steve Garcia | Kyle Nelson

Co-Main Event: Jéssica Andrade vs Natalia Silva

Athlete Profiles: Jessica Andrade | Natalia Silva

Main Event: Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady

Athlete Profiles: Gilbert Burns | Sean Brady

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 7, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

