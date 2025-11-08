Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown
See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On November 8, 2025
By UFC Staff Report
• Nov. 8, 2025
UFC returns to Las Vegas with an action-packed welterweight matchup featuring No. 14 ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim battling division veteran Randy Brown in the main event. Also, exciting flyweights Matt Schnelland The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner Joseph Morales collide in the co-main event.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWNtakes place Saturday, November 8 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.