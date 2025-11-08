 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada On November 8, 2025
By UFC Staff Report • Nov. 8, 2025

UFC returns to Las Vegas with an action-packed welterweight matchup featuring No. 14 ranked contender Gabriel Bonfim battling division veteran Randy Brown in the main event. Also, exciting flyweights Matt Schnell and The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner Joseph Morales collide in the co-main event.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BONFIM vs BROWN takes place Saturday, November 8 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT. Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Zachary Reese vs Jackson McVey

Athlete Profiles: Zachary Reese | Jackson McVey

Miles Johns vs Daniel Marcos

Athlete Profiles: Miles Johns | Daniel Marcos

Tecia Pennington vs Denise Gomes

Athlete Profiles: Tecia Pennington | Denise Gomes

Josh Hokit vs Max Gimenis

Athlete Profiles: Josh Hokit | Max Gimenis

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Athlete Profiles: Mayra Bueno Silva | Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Ricky Simon vs Raoni Barcelos

Athlete Profiles: Ricky Simon | Raoni Barcelos

Hyder Amil vs Jamall Emmers

Athlete Profiles: Hyder Amil | Jamall Emmers

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Marco Tulio

Athlete Profiles: Christian Leroy Duncan | Marco Tulio

Chris Padilla vs Ismael Bonfim

Athlete Profiles: Chris Padilla | Ismael Bonfim

Muslim Salikhov vs Uroš Medić

Athlete Profiles: Muslim Salikhov | Uroš Medić

Matt Schnell vs Joseph Morales

Athlete Profiles: Matt Schnell | Joseph Morales

Main Event: Gabriel Bonfim vs Randy Brown

Athlete Profiles: Gabriel Bonfim | Randy Brown

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 8, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

