Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

FC returns to Columbus, Ohio for the first time in 13 years with a thrilling heavyweight contenders’ battle that will see No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes take on No. 9 ranked Chris Daukaus. In a clash of top flyweights, No. 2 ranked contender Askar Askarov faces No. 6 Kai Kara-France in a matchup with title implications.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES vs DAUKAUS will take place Saturday, March 26 from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. All bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish), with the main card beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The prelims will kick off at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More