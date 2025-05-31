Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout between top flyweights, as No. 4 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces off against No. 5 Maycee Barber. In the co-main event, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot meets rising star Ludovit Klein.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 31. The entire 11-fight card will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Scorecards
Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean
Athlete Profiles: Rayanne dos Santos | Alice Ardelean
Bolaji Oki vs Michael Aswell
Athlete Profiles: Bolaji Oki | Michael Aswell
Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt
Athlete Profiles: Kurt Holobaugh | Jordan Leavitt
Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento
Zachary Reese vs Duško Todorović
Athlete Profiles: Zachary Reese | Duško Todorović
Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson
Athlete Profiles: Ketlen Vieira | Macy Chiasson
Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes
Athlete Profiles: Dustin Jacoby | Bruno Lopes
Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj
Athlete Profiles: Billy Ray Goff | Ramiz Brahimaj
Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein
Athlete Profiles: Mateusz Gamrot | Ludovit Klein
Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.