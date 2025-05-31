 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Joe Martinez introduces the main event during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, Live From UFC APEX In Las Vegas On May 31
By UFC Staff Report • May. 31, 2025

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout between top flyweights, as No. 4 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces off against No. 5 Maycee Barber. In the co-main event, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot meets rising star Ludovit Klein.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs BARBER takes place live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 31. The entire 11-fight card will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The main card will also air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber Scorecards

Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean

Rayanne dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean

Bolaji Oki vs Michael Aswell

Bolaji Oki vs Michael Aswell

Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt

Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt

Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento

Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento

Zachary Reese vs Duško Todorović

Zachary Reese vs Duško Todorović

Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson

Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson

Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes

Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes

Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein

Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein

Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

