 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces a fighter during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Saudi Arabia

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, Live From anb Arena In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 1, 2025

UFC returns to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a blockbuster main event between former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 5 ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event sees exciting strikers collide as Shara Magomedov takes on Michael "Venom" Page.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA VS IMAVOV takes place live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 1. Prelims start at a special time of 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Scorecards

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues

Athlete Profiles: Hamdy Abdelwahab | Jamal Pogues

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander

Athlete Profiles: Bogdan Grad | Lucas Alexander

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Jasmine Jasudavicius | Mayra Bueno Silva

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadžović

Athlete Profiles: Terrance McKinney | Damir Hadžović

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen

Athlete Profiles: Shamil Gaziev | Thomas Petersen

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli

Athlete Profiles: Muhammad Naimov | Kaan Ofli

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Farès Ziam vs Mike Davis

Athlete Profiles: Farès Ziam | Mike Davis

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Said Nurmagomedov vs Vinicius Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Said Nurmagomedov | Vinicius Oliveira

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Athlete Profiles: Sergei Pavlovich | Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs Michael "Venom" Page

Athlete Profiles: Shara Magomedov | Michael "Venom" Page

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov

Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Nassourdine Imavov

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+

Order UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.

Tags
official scorecards