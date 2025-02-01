Official Scorecards | UFC Saudi Arabia

UFC returns to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a blockbuster main event between former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 5 ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event sees exciting strikers collide as Shara Magomedov takes on Michael "Venom" Page.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ADESANYA VS IMAVOV takes place live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 1. Prelims start at a special time of 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live at 12pm ET/9am PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+.
Main event is scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov Scorecards
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Jamal Pogues
Athlete Profiles: Hamdy Abdelwahab | Jamal Pogues
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Bogdan Grad vs Lucas Alexander
Athlete Profiles: Bogdan Grad | Lucas Alexander
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Jasmine Jasudavicius | Mayra Bueno Silva
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Terrance McKinney vs Damir Hadžović
Athlete Profiles: Terrance McKinney | Damir Hadžović
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Shamil Gaziev vs Thomas Petersen
Athlete Profiles: Shamil Gaziev | Thomas Petersen
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Muhammad Naimov vs Kaan Ofli
Farès Ziam vs Mike Davis
Athlete Profiles: Farès Ziam | Mike Davis
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Said Nurmagomedov vs Vinicius Oliveira
Athlete Profiles: Said Nurmagomedov | Vinicius Oliveira
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Sergei Pavlovich vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Athlete Profiles: Sergei Pavlovich | Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Co-Main Event: Shara Magomedov vs Michael "Venom" Page
Athlete Profiles: Shara Magomedov | Michael "Venom" Page
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Watch on ESPN+
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov
Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Nassourdine Imavov
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Adesanya vs Imavov, live from anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Prelims start at 9am ET/6am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 12pm ET/9amPT.