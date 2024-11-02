 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Edmonton

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, Live From Rogers Place In Edmonton, Canada
Nov. 2, 2024

UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight matchups. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout at 125 pounds. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada with the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5pm ET/2pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Scorecards

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic

Athlete Profiles: Jamey-Lyn Horth | Ivana Petrovic

Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson

Athlete Profiles: Chad Anheliger | Cody Gibson

Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield

Athlete Profiles: Serhiy Sidey | Garrett Armfield

Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento

Athlete Profiles: Alexandr Romanov | Rodrigo Nascimento

Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal

Athlete Profiles: Jack Shore | Youssef Zalal

Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry

Athlete Profiles: Charles Jourdain | Victor Henry

Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Athlete Profiles: Ariane da Silva | Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz

Athlete Profiles: Aiemann Zahabi | Pedro Munhoz

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles

Athlete Profiles: Mike Malott | Trevin Giles

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Athlete Profiles: Marc-Andre Barriault | Dustin Stoltzfus

Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro

Athlete Profiles: Caio Machado | Brendson Ribeiro

Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz

Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Jhonata Diniz

Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas

Athlete Profiles: Erin Blanchfield | Rose Namajunas

Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi

Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Amir Albazi

