Official Scorecards | UFC Edmonton

UFC returns to Edmonton for the first time since 2019 with a pair of thrilling flyweight matchups. Former UFC flyweight champion and No. 2 ranked Brandon Moreno battles No. 3 Amir Albazi in a pivotal bout at 125 pounds. Also, No. 3 ranked flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield squares off with No. 5 Rose Namajunas in the first women’s non-title, five-round co-main event in UFC history.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MORENO vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada with the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN+. The prelims will be available on ESPN+ at 5pm ET/2pm PT. In Canada, the card airs on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi Scorecards
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs Ivana Petrovic
Chad Anheliger vs Cody Gibson
Serhiy Sidey vs Garrett Armfield
Alexandr Romanov vs Rodrigo Nascimento
Jack Shore vs Youssef Zalal
Charles Jourdain vs Victor Henry
Ariane da Silva vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Aiemann Zahabi vs Pedro Munhoz
Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Dustin Stoltzfus
Caio Machado vs Brendson Ribeiro
Derrick Lewis vs Jhonata Diniz
Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas
Main Event: Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
