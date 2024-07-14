Official Scorecards | UFC Denver

Announcements
UFC returned to Denver, Colorado for the first time since the historic 25th anniversary event in 2018 with a critical matchup between flyweights as No. 6 Rose Namajunas battles No. 11 Tracy Cortez. Here's how the judges scored each and every round.
Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Scorecards
Evan Elder vs Darrius Flowers
Official Result: Evan Elder defeats Darrius Flowers by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:46 of Round 2 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Josh Fremd vs Andre Petroski
Official Result: Andre Petroski defeats Josh Fremd by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Luana Santos vs Mariya Agapova
Official Result: Luana Santos defeats Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Montel Jackson vs Da'Mon Blackshear
Official Result: Montel Jackson defeats Da'Mon Blackshear by knockout (left hand) at 0:18 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Fatima Kline
Official Result: Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Fatima Kline by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Joshua Van vs Charles Johnson
Official Result: Charles Johnson defeats Joshua Van by knockout (right uppercut) at 0:20 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Cody Brundage
Official Result: Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a No Contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Julian Erosa vs Christian Rodriguez
Official Result: Julian Erosa defeats Christian Rodriguez by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Gabriel Bonfim vs Ange Loosa
Official Result: Gabriel Bonfim defeats Ange Loosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Drew Dober vs Jean Silva
Official Result: Jean Silva defeats Drew Dober by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:28 of Round 3 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Muslim Salikhov
Official Result: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez
Official Result: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez took place live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!
UFC Store
A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER
UFC Unfiltered