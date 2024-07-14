 Skip to main content
Detail view of a round card during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on February 17, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC Denver

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez, Live From Ball Arena In Denver, Colorado
Jul. 14, 2024

UFC returned to Denver, Colorado for the first time since the historic 25th anniversary event in 2018 with a critical matchup between flyweights as No. 6 Rose Namajunas battles No. 11 Tracy Cortez. Here's how the judges scored each and every round.

 

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez Scorecards 

Evan Elder vs Darrius Flowers 

Evan Elder defeats Darrius Flowers by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:46 of Round 2

Official Result: Evan Elder defeats Darrius Flowers by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 1:46 of Round 2 

Josh Fremd vs Andre Petroski 

Andre Petroski defeats Josh Fremd by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result: Andre Petroski defeats Josh Fremd by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Luana Santos vs Mariya Agapova 

Official Result: Luana Santos defeats Mariya Agapova by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:27 of Round 1 

Montel Jackson vs Da'Mon Blackshear

Montel Jackson defeats Da'Mon Blackshear by knockout (left hand) at 0:18 of Round 1

Official Result: Montel Jackson defeats Da'Mon Blackshear by knockout (left hand) at 0:18 of Round 1 

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Fatima Kline

Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Fatima Kline by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Official Result: Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Fatima Kline by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) 

Joshua Van vs Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson defeats Joshua Van by knockout (right uppercut) at 0:20 of Round 3

Official Result: Charles Johnson defeats Joshua Van by knockout (right uppercut) at 0:20 of Round 3 

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Cody Brundage

Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a No Contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1

Official Result: Abdul Razak Alhassan and Cody Brundage ruled a No Contest (accidental blows) at 0:37 of Round 1 

Julian Erosa vs Christian Rodriguez

Julian Erosa defeats Christian Rodriguez by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49 of Round 1

Official Result: Julian Erosa defeats Christian Rodriguez by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:49 of Round 1 

Gabriel Bonfim vs Ange Loosa

Gabriel Bonfim defeats Ange Loosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Official Result: Gabriel Bonfim defeats Ange Loosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) 

Drew Dober vs Jean Silva

Jean Silva defeats Drew Dober by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 1:28 of Round 3

Official Result: Jean Silva defeats Drew Dober by TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 1:28 of Round 3 

Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Muslim Salikhov

Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Official Result: Muslim Salikhov defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) 

Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

Official Result: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) 

UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez took place live from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on July 13, 2024. See the Final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

