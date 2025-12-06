Official Scorecards | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

UFC 323 comes to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling championship matchups.
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja pursue a fifth defense of his title against No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van.
UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 takes place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena. The early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)
Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli
Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan
Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner
Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira
Nazim Sadykhov vs Farès Ziam
Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva
Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan
Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres
Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov
Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott
Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira
(C) Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van
Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan
