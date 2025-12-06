 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a round during the UFC 322 event at Madison Square Garden
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On December 6
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 6, 2025

UFC 323 comes to Las Vegas with a pair of thrilling championship matchups.

In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili goes for a record-breaking fourth title defense in a calendar year as he rematches with former champion and No. 2 ranked Petr Yan. The co-main event will see UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja pursue a fifth defense of his title against No. 1 ranked contender Joshua Van.

UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2 takes place Saturday, December 6 at T-Mobile Arena. The early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event.)

Muhammad Naimov vs Mairon Santos

Athlete Profiles: Muhammad Naimov | Mairon Santos

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs Antonio Trocoli

Athlete Profiles: Mansur Abdul-Malik | Antonio Trocoli

Iwo Baraniewski vs Ibo Aslan

Athlete Profiles: Iwo Baraniewski | Ibo Aslan

Edson Barboza vs Jalin Turner

Athlete Profiles: Edson Barboza | Jalin Turner

Marvin Vettori vs Brunno Ferreira

Athlete Profiles: Marvin Vettori | Brunno Ferreira

Nazim Sadykhov vs Farès Ziam

Athlete Profiles: Nazim Sadykhov | Farès Ziam

Maycee Barber vs Karine Silva

Athlete Profiles: Maycee Barber | Karine Silva

Terrance McKinney vs Chris Duncan

Athlete Profiles: Terrance McKinney | Chris Duncan

Grant Dawson vs Manuel Torres

Athlete Profiles: Grant Dawson | Manuel Torres

Jan Błachowicz vs Bogdan Guskov

Athlete Profiles: Jan Błachowicz | Bogdan Guskov

Henry Cejudo vs Payton Talbott

Athlete Profiles: Henry Cejudo | Payton Talbott

Brandon Moreno vs Tatsuro Taira

Athlete Profiles: Brandon Moreno | Tatsuro Taira

(C) Alexandre Pantoja vs Joshua Van

Athlete Profiles: Alexandre Pantoja | Joshua Van

(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan

Athlete Profiles: Merab Dvalishvili | Petr Yan

Don't miss a moment of UFC 323: Dvalishvili vs Yan 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 6, 2025. Early prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8pm ET/5pm PT and main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

