 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 320 event
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On October 25, 2025
Oct. 25, 2025

UFC returns Abu Dhabi with two massive title fights! In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. In the co-main, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern rematch in their bid to capture the vacant strawweight title.

UFC 321 airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 10am ET/7am PT on ESPN+/Disney+/FX. Main card action gets underway at 2pm ET/11am PT on PPV.

How To Watch UFC 321 In Your Region | Order UFC 321

Official Scorecards

(This page will be updated live throughout the event with the judges' official scores following every fight.)

Jaqueline Amorim vs Mizuki

Athlete Profiles: Jaqueline Amorim | Mizuki

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo

Athlete Profiles: Azat Maksum | Mitch Raposo

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs Chris Barnett

Athlete Profiles: Hamdy Abdelwahab | Chris Barnett

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Nathaniel Wood vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Athlete Profiles: Nathaniel Wood | Jose Miguel Delgado

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Valter Walker vs Louie Sutherland

Athlete Profiles: Valter Walker | Louie Sutherland

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rębecki

Athlete Profiles: Ludovit Klein | Mateusz Rębecki

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Ikram Aliskerov vs JunYong Park

Athlete Profiles: Ikram Aliskerov | JunYong Park

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Nasrat Haqparast vs Quillan Salkilld

Athlete Profiles: Nasrat Haqparast | Quillan Salkilld

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Aleksandar Rakić vs Azamat Murzakanov

Athlete Profiles: Aleksandar Rakić | Azamat Murzakanov

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Volkov | Jailton Almeida

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Mario Bautista

Athlete Profiles: Umar Nurmagomedov | Mario Bautista

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Virna Jandiroba vs Mackenzie Dern

Athlete Profiles: Virna Jandiroba | Mackenzie Dern

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

(C) Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane

Athlete Profiles: Tom Aspinall | Ciryl Gane

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Tags
scorecards
official scorecards
judges scorecards
UFC 321