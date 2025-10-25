Official Scorecards | UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi On October 25, 2025
Oct. 25, 2025
UFC returns Abu Dhabi with two massive title fights! In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defends his undisputed title for the first time against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane. In the co-main, Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern rematch in their bid to capture the vacant strawweight title.
UFC 321 airs at a special time! Prelims kick off at 10am ET/7am PT on ESPN+/Disney+/FX. Main card action gets underway at 2pm ET/11am PT on PPV.