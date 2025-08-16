Official Scorecards | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

UFC returns to Chicago with a blockbuster middleweight championship bout that will see 185-pound king Dricus Du Plessis defend his title against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev. Also, exciting middleweight strikers collide as No. 9 ranked contender Jared Cannonier faces Michael ‘Venom’ Page.
UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV takes place Saturday, August 16 at United Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN (joined in progress at 7pm ET), ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 319 Scorecards
Alibi Idiris vs Joseph Morales
Official Result: Joseph Morales defeats Alibi Idiris by submission (triangle choke) at 3:04 of Round 2
Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa
Official Result: Karine Silva defeats Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose
Official Result: Drakkar Klose defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez
Official Result: Alexander Hernandez defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 4:58 of Round 1
Jéssica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez
Athlete Profiles: Jéssica Andrade | Loopy Godinez
Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Athlete Profiles: Gerald Meerschaert | Michal Oleksiejczuk
Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric Nolan
Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura
Athlete Profiles: Tim Elliott | Kai Asakura
Jared Cannonier vs Michael "Venom" Page
Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Michael "Venom" Page
Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates
Athlete Profiles: Geoff Neal | Carlos Prates
Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico
Athlete Profiles: Lerone Murphy | Aaron Pico
Main Event: (C) Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev
Athlete Profiles: Dricus Du Plessis | Khamzat Chimaev
