Bruce Buffer introduces a fighter during the UFC 311 event at Intuit Dome on January 18, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, Live From United Center In Chicago On August 16
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 16, 2025

UFC returns to Chicago with a blockbuster middleweight championship bout that will see 185-pound king Dricus Du Plessis defend his title against undefeated No. 3 ranked contender Khamzat Chimaev. Also, exciting middleweight strikers collide as No. 9 ranked contender Jared Cannonier faces Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

UFC 319: DU PLESSIS vs CHIMAEV takes place Saturday, August 16 at United Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN (joined in progress at 7pm ET), ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 319 Scorecards

Alibi Idiris vs Joseph Morales

Joseph Morales defeats Alibi Idiris by submission (triangle choke) at 3:04 of Round 2

Karine Silva vs Dione Barbosa

Karine Silva defeats Dione Barbosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edson Barboza vs Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose defeats Edson Barboza by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Chase Hooper vs Alexander Hernandez

Official Result: Alexander Hernandez defeats Chase Hooper by TKO (strikes) at 4:58 of Round 1

Jéssica Andrade vs Loopy Godinez

Athlete Profiles: Jéssica Andrade | Loopy Godinez

Gerald Meerschaert vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Athlete Profiles: Gerald Meerschaert | Michal Oleksiejczuk

Baisangur Susurkaev vs Eric Nolan

Athlete Profiles: Baisangur Susurkaev | Eric Nolan

Tim Elliott vs Kai Asakura

Athlete Profiles: Tim Elliott | Kai Asakura

Jared Cannonier vs Michael "Venom" Page

Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Michael "Venom" Page

Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates

Athlete Profiles: Geoff Neal | Carlos Prates

Lerone Murphy vs Aaron Pico

Athlete Profiles: Lerone Murphy | Aaron Pico

Main Event: (C) Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

Athlete Profiles: Dricus Du Plessis | Khamzat Chimaev

Don't miss a moment of UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago, Illinois on August 16, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

