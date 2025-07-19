Official Scorecards | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC returns to New Orleans, Louisiana with an epic showdown for the UFC BMF title between titleholder Max Holloway and No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, a Louisiana native making his final walk to the Octagon against an opponent he has squared off against twice. In the co-main event, middleweight knockout artists collide as No. 13 ranked Paulo Costa takes on No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov.
UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 takes place Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN 2, ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC Fight Pass.
UFC 318 Scorecards:
Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari
Athlete Profiles: Carli Judice | Nicolle Caliari
Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey
Athlete Profiles: Brunno Ferreira | Jackson McVey
Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski
Athlete Profiles: Ryan Spann | Lukasz Brzeski
Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio
Athlete Profiles: Jimmy Crute | Marcin Prachnio
Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov
Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin
Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Robert Valentin
Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov
Athlete Profiles: Francisco Prado | Nikolay Veretennikov
Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen
Athlete Profiles: Marvin Vettori | Brendan Allen
Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira
Athlete Profiles: Kyler Phillips | Vinicius Oliveira
Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber
Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Daniel Zellhuber
Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull
Athlete Profiles: Dan Ige | Patricio Pitbull
Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez
Athlete Profiles: Kevin Holland | Daniel Rodriguez
Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov
Athlete Profiles: Paulo Costa | Roman Kopylov
Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier
