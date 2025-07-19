Official Scorecards | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

UFC returns to New Orleans, Louisiana with an epic showdown for the UFC BMF title between titleholder Max Holloway and No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, a Louisiana native making his final walk to the Octagon against an opponent he has squared off against twice. In the co-main event, middleweight knockout artists collide as No. 13 ranked Paulo Costa takes on No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov.