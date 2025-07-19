 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer
Official Scorecards | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

See How The Judges Score Every Round Of Every Fight At UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, Live From Smoothie King Center In New Orleans, Louisiana
By UFC Staff Report • Jul. 19, 2025

UFC returns to New Orleans, Louisiana with an epic showdown for the UFC BMF title between titleholder Max Holloway and No. 5 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier, a Louisiana native making his final walk to the Octagon against an opponent he has squared off against twice. In the co-main event, middleweight knockout artists collide as No. 13 ranked Paulo Costa takes on No. 14 ranked Roman Kopylov.

UFC 318: HOLLOWAY vs POIRIER 3 takes place Saturday, July 19 at Smoothie King Center with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN 2, ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 318 Scorecards:

Carli Judice vs Nicolle Caliari

Athlete Profiles: Carli Judice | Nicolle Caliari

Brunno Ferreira vs Jackson McVey

Athlete Profiles: Brunno Ferreira | Jackson McVey

Ryan Spann vs Lukasz Brzeski

Athlete Profiles: Ryan Spann | Lukasz Brzeski

Jimmy Crute vs Marcin Prachnio

Athlete Profiles: Jimmy Crute | Marcin Prachnio

Adam Fugitt vs Islam Dulatov

Athlete Profiles: Adam Fugitt | Islam Dulatov

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Ateba Gautier vs Robert Valentin

Athlete Profiles: Ateba Gautier | Robert Valentin

Francisco Prado vs Nikolay Veretennikov

Athlete Profiles: Francisco Prado | Nikolay Veretennikov

Marvin Vettori vs Brendan Allen

Athlete Profiles: Marvin Vettori | Brendan Allen

Kyler Phillips vs Vinicius Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Kyler Phillips | Vinicius Oliveira

Michael Johnson vs Daniel Zellhuber

Athlete Profiles: Michael Johnson | Daniel Zellhuber

Dan Ige vs Patricio Pitbull

Athlete Profiles: Dan Ige | Patricio Pitbull

Kevin Holland vs Daniel Rodriguez

Athlete Profiles: Kevin Holland | Daniel Rodriguez

Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov

Athlete Profiles: Paulo Costa | Roman Kopylov

Main Event: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier

Athlete Profiles: Max Holloway | Dustin Poirier

