Official Scorecards | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

A new UFC lightweight king will be crowned on June 28 when undefeated former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria moves up to battle former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira for the vacant crown. Also, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends against fellow The Ultimate Fighter season 24 castmate and No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.
UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA takes place Saturday, June 28 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, UFC FIGHT PASS and Disney+.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Scorecards
Jhonata Diniz vs Alvin Hines
Official Result: Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Niko Price vs Jacobe Smith
Official Result: Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:03 of Round 2
Terrance McKinney vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Official Result: Terrance McKinney defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (mounted guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1
Viviane Araújo vs Tracy Cortez
Official Result: Tracy Cortez defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Hyder Amil vs Jose Miguel Delgado
Official Result: Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Hyder Amil by KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 1
Jack Hermansson vs Gregory Rodrigues
Official Result: Gregory Rodrigues defeats Jack Hermansson by KO (left hook) at 4:21 of Round 1
Payton Talbott vs Felipe Lima
Official Result: Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano
Official Result: Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van
Official Result: Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France
Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira
