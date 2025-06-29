 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On June 28
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 29, 2025

A new UFC lightweight king will be crowned on June 28 when undefeated former featherweight titleholder Ilia Topuria moves up to battle former 155-pound champ Charles Oliveira for the vacant crown. Also, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends against fellow The Ultimate Fighter season 24 castmate and No. 4 ranked contender Kai Kara-France.

UFC 317: TOPURIA vs OLIVEIRA takes place Saturday, June 28 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney+, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 7pm ET/4pm PT on ESPN+, UFC FIGHT PASS and Disney+.

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Scorecards

Jhonata Diniz vs Alvin Hines

Jhonata Diniz defeats Alvin Hines by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Niko Price vs Jacobe Smith

Jacobe Smith defeats Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:03 of Round 2

Terrance McKinney vs Viacheslav Borshchev

Terrance McKinney defeats Viacheslav Borshchev by submission (mounted guillotine choke) at 0:55 of Round 1

Viviane Araújo vs Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez defeats Viviane Araújo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Hyder Amil vs Jose Miguel Delgado

Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Hyder Amil by KO (strikes) at 0:26 of Round 1

Jack Hermansson vs Gregory Rodrigues

Gregory Rodrigues defeats Jack Hermansson by KO (left hook) at 4:21 of Round 1

Payton Talbott vs Felipe Lima

Payton Talbott defeats Felipe Lima by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano

Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van

Joshua Van defeats Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Flyweight Title Bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France

Athlete Profiles: Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Kara-France

Lightweight Title Bout: Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira

Athlete Profiles: Ilia Topuria | Charles Oliveira

