Official Scorecards | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

UFC returns to Newark, New Jersey with another stacked card, headlined by a pair of blockbuster championship bouts.
In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches with former title holder and No. 1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defend her belt against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison.
UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 takes place Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.
Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Scorecards
MarQuel Mederos vs Mark Choinski
Athlete Profiles: MarQuel Mederos | Mark Choinski
Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz
Athlete Profiles: Quillan Salkilld | Yanal Ashmouz
Jeka Saragih vs JooSang Yoo
Athlete Profiles: Jeka Saragih | JooSang Yoo
Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong
Athlete Profiles: Ariane da Silva | Wang Cong
Khaos Williams vs Andreas Gustafsson
Athlete Profiles: Khaos Williams | Andreas Gustafsson
Serghei Spivac vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Athlete Profiles: Serghei Spivac | Waldo Cortes Acosta
Azamat Murzakanov vs Brendson Ribeiro
Athlete Profiles: Azamat Murzakanov | Brendson Ribeiro
Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van
Athlete Profiles: Bruno Silva | Joshua Van
Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland
Athlete Profiles: Vicente Luque | Kevin Holland
Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix
Athlete Profiles: Mario Bautista | Patchy Mix
Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer
Athlete Profiles: Kelvin Gastelum | Joe Pyfer
(C) Julianna Peña vs Kayla Harrison
Athlete Profiles: Julianna Peña | Kayla Harrison
(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley
