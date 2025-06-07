 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC 315 event at Bell Centre on May 10, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2, Live From Prudential Center In Newark On June 7
By UFC Staff Report • Jun. 7, 2025

UFC returns to Newark, New Jersey with another stacked card, headlined by a pair of blockbuster championship bouts.

In the main event, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili rematches with former title holder and No. 1 ranked contender Sean O’Malley. The co-main event will see women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña defend her belt against No. 2 ranked Kayla Harrison.

UFC 316: DVALISHVILI vs O’MALLEY 2 takes place Saturday, June 7 at Prudential Center, with the main card available on ESPN+ PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Main and co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2 Scorecards

MarQuel Mederos vs Mark Choinski

Athlete Profiles: MarQuel Mederos | Mark Choinski

Quillan Salkilld vs Yanal Ashmouz

Athlete Profiles: Quillan Salkilld | Yanal Ashmouz

Jeka Saragih vs JooSang Yoo

Athlete Profiles: Jeka Saragih | JooSang Yoo

Ariane da Silva vs Wang Cong

Athlete Profiles: Ariane da Silva | Wang Cong

Khaos Williams vs Andreas Gustafsson

Athlete Profiles: Khaos Williams | Andreas Gustafsson

Serghei Spivac vs Waldo Cortes Acosta

Athlete Profiles: Serghei Spivac | Waldo Cortes Acosta

Azamat Murzakanov vs Brendson Ribeiro

Athlete Profiles: Azamat Murzakanov | Brendson Ribeiro

Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van

Athlete Profiles: Bruno Silva | Joshua Van

Vicente Luque vs Kevin Holland

Athlete Profiles: Vicente Luque | Kevin Holland

Mario Bautista vs Patchy Mix

Athlete Profiles: Mario Bautista | Patchy Mix

Kelvin Gastelum vs Joe Pyfer

Athlete Profiles: Kelvin Gastelum | Joe Pyfer

(C) Julianna Peña vs Kayla Harrison

Athlete Profiles: Julianna Peña | Kayla Harrison

(C) Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O'Malley

Athlete Profiles: Merab Dvalishvili | Sean O’Malley

