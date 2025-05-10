 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena on February 22, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, Live From Bell Centre In Montreal
By UFC Staff Report • May. 11, 2025

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammadbattles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.

UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.

MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Scorecards

Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan

Athlete Profiles: Brad Katona | Bekzat Almakhan

Daniel Santos vs JeongYeong Lee

Athlete Profiles: Daniel Santos | JeongYeong Lee

Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Marc-Andre Barriault | Bruno Silva

Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan

Athlete Profiles: Navajo Stirling | Ivan Erslan

Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba

Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Ion Cutelaba

Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius

Athlete Profiles: Jéssica Andrade | Jasmine Jasudavicius

Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke

Athlete Profiles: Mike Malott | Charles Radtke

Benoît Saint Denis vs Kyle Prepolec

Athlete Profiles: Benoît Saint Denis | Kyle Prepolec

Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva

Athlete Profiles: Alexa Grasso | Natalia Silva

José Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi

Athlete Profiles: José Aldo | Aiemann Zahabi

Co-Main Event: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot

Athlete Profiles: Valentina Shevchenko | Manon Fiorot

Main Event: (C) Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena

Athlete Profiles: Belal Muhammad | Jack Della Maddalena

Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

