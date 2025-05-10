Official Scorecards | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

UFC returns to Montreal with an exciting world championship doubleheader. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammadbattles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena. Also, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315: MUHAMMAD vs DELLA MADDALENA takes place Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre, with the main card live on Pay-Per-View at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The prelims will be available on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The event will be held in conjunction with Tourism Montreal.
MORE: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV | Shop UFC 315 at UFC Store
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena Scorecards
Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan
Athlete Profiles: Brad Katona | Bekzat Almakhan
Daniel Santos vs JeongYeong Lee
Athlete Profiles: Daniel Santos | JeongYeong Lee
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Marc-Andre Barriault | Bruno Silva
Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan
Athlete Profiles: Navajo Stirling | Ivan Erslan
Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cutelaba
Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Ion Cutelaba
Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Athlete Profiles: Jéssica Andrade | Jasmine Jasudavicius
Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke
Athlete Profiles: Mike Malott | Charles Radtke
Benoît Saint Denis vs Kyle Prepolec
Athlete Profiles: Benoît Saint Denis | Kyle Prepolec
Alexa Grasso vs Natalia Silva
Athlete Profiles: Alexa Grasso | Natalia Silva
José Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi
Athlete Profiles: José Aldo | Aiemann Zahabi
Co-Main Event: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot
Athlete Profiles: Valentina Shevchenko | Manon Fiorot
Main Event: (C) Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
Athlete Profiles: Belal Muhammad | Jack Della Maddalena
Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.