Official Scorecards | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC returns to Kaseya Center to crown a new featherweight champion as former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski faces No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. Also, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 12 ranked superstar Paddy Pimblett in a five round co-main event.
UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES takes place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
The main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
MORE UFC 314: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Scorecards
Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan
Athlete Profiles: Nora Cornolle | Hailey Cowan
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio
Athlete Profiles: Tresean Gore | Marco Tulio
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo
Athlete Profiles: Sumudaerji | Mitch Raposo
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Athlete Profiles: Sedriques Dumas | Michael Oleksiejczuk
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa
Athlete Profiles: Darren Elkins | Julian Erosa
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper
Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Chase Hooper
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba
Athlete Profiles: Yan Xiaonan | Virna Jandiroba
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson
Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes
Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Dominick Reyes
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva
Athlete Profiles: Bryce Mitchell | Jean Silva
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull
Athlete Profiles: Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett
Athlete Profiles: Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes
Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.