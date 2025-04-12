Official Scorecards | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES takes place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

The main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

