 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a round during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, Live From Kaseya, Center In Miami
By UFC Staff Report • Apr. 12, 2025

UFC returns to Kaseya Center to crown a new featherweight champion as former titleholder and No. 1 ranked contender Alexander Volkanovski faces No. 3 ranked Diego Lopes for the vacant belt. Also, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler takes on No. 12 ranked superstar Paddy Pimblett in a five round co-main event.

UFC 314: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES takes place Saturday, April 12 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The Early Prelims will air on ESPN+, Disney+, and UFC Fight Pass starting at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

The main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

MORE UFC 314: Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Scorecards

Nora Cornolle vs Hailey Cowan

Athlete Profiles: Nora Cornolle | Hailey Cowan

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio

Athlete Profiles: Tresean Gore | Marco Tulio

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo

Athlete Profiles: Sumudaerji | Mitch Raposo

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Athlete Profiles: Sedriques Dumas | Michael Oleksiejczuk

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa

Athlete Profiles: Darren Elkins | Julian Erosa

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper

Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Chase Hooper

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba

Athlete Profiles: Yan Xiaonan | Virna Jandiroba

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson

Athlete Profiles: Dan Ige | Sean Woodson

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes

Athlete Profiles: Nikita Krylov | Dominick Reyes

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva

Athlete Profiles: Bryce Mitchell | Jean Silva

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Yair Rodriguez vs Patricio Pitbull

Athlete Profiles: Yair Rodriguez | Patricio Pitbull

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Athlete Profiles: Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes

Athlete Profiles: Michael Chandler | Paddy Pimblett

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
scorecards
official scorecards
judges scorecards