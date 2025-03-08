 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena on February 22, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Mar. 8, 2025

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.

UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Scorecards

Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz

Athlete Profiles: Djorden Santos | Ozzy Diaz

Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda

Athlete Profiles: Chris Gutierrez | John Castaneda

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall

Athlete Profiles: Mairon Santos | Francis Marshall

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal

Athlete Profiles: Alex Morono | Carlos Leal

Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan

Athlete Profiles: Brunno Ferreira | Armen Petrosyan

Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya

Athlete Profiles: Joshua Van | Rei Tsuruya

Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev

Athlete Profiles: Curtis Blaydes | Rizvan Kuniev

King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy

Athlete Profiles: King Green | Mauricio Ruffy

Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Iasmin Lucindo

Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Athlete Profiles: Jalin Turner | Ignacio Bahamondes

Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Athlete Profiles: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Main Event: (C) Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

Athlete Profiles: Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev

