Official Scorecards | UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena with a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend his title against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks.
UFC 313: PEREIRA vs ANKALAEV takes place Saturday, March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 313: Pereira vs Ankalaev Scorecards
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz
Athlete Profiles: Djorden Santos | Ozzy Diaz
Chris Gutierrez vs John Castaneda
Athlete Profiles: Chris Gutierrez | John Castaneda
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall
Athlete Profiles: Mairon Santos | Francis Marshall
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal
Athlete Profiles: Alex Morono | Carlos Leal
Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan
Athlete Profiles: Brunno Ferreira | Armen Petrosyan
Joshua Van vs Rei Tsuruya
Athlete Profiles: Joshua Van | Rei Tsuruya
Curtis Blaydes vs Rizvan Kuniev
King Green vs Mauricio Ruffy
Athlete Profiles: King Green | Mauricio Ruffy
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Lemos | Iasmin Lucindo
Jalin Turner vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Athlete Profiles: Jalin Turner | Ignacio Bahamondes
Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
Athlete Profiles: Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
Main Event: (C) Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev
