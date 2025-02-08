Official Scorecards | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

UFC lands in Sydney on February 8 with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against the man he took it from, No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland. The co-main event features the return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as she looks to further cement her legacy with another title defense against undefeated top-ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.
UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 takes place live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Scorecards
Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli
Athlete Profiles: Quillan Salkilld | Anshul Jubli
Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset
Athlete Profiles: Jonathan Micallef | Kevin Jousset
Rongzhu vs Kody Steele
Athlete Profiles: Rongzhu | Kody Steele
Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria
Athlete Profiles: Colby Thicknesse | Aleksandre Topuria
Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil
Athlete Profiles: Wang Cong | Bruna Brasil
Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev
Athlete Profiles: Tom Nolan | Viacheslav Borshchev
Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos
Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado
Athlete Profiles: Jake Matthews | Francisco Prado
Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato
Athlete Profiles: Jimmy Crute | Rodolfo Bellato
Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira
Athlete Profiles: Justin Tafa | Tallison Teixeira
Co-Main Event: (C) Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez
Athlete Profiles: Zhang Weili | Tatiana Suarez
Main Event: (C) Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
Athlete Profiles: Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland
