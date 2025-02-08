 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer is seen during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2, Live From Qudos Bank Arena In Sydney, Australia
By UFC Staff Report • Feb. 8, 2025

UFC lands in Sydney on February 8 with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against the man he took it from, No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland. The co-main event features the return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as she looks to further cement her legacy with another title defense against undefeated top-ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.

UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 takes place live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Scorecards

Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli

Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset

Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset

Rongzhu vs Kody Steele

Rongzhu vs Kody Steele

Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria

Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria

Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil

Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil

Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev

Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos

Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos

Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado

Jake Matthews vs Francisco Prado

Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato

Jimmy Crute vs Rodolfo Bellato

Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira

Justin Tafa vs Tallison Teixeira

Co-Main Event: (C) Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez

(C) Zhang Weili vs Tatiana Suarez

Main Event: (C) Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland

(C) Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland

