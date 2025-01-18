Official Scorecards | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

UFC kicks off its 2025 Pay-Per-View schedule with its first event at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev takes on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano for gold. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to defend his title against No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Saturday, January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter
Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj
Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov
Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez
Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira
Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana
Zachary Reese vs Azamat Bekoev
Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos
Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder
Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac
Jiří Procházka vs Jamahal Hill
Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano
