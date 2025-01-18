 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces a fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Amalie Arena on December 14, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano, Live From Intuit Dome In Los Angeles, California
By UFC Staff Report • Jan. 18, 2025

UFC kicks off its 2025 Pay-Per-View schedule with its first event at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev takes on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano for gold. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to defend his title against No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.

UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Saturday, January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano Scorecards

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter

Tagir Ulanbekov | Clayton Carpenter

Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj

Ricky Turcios | Benardo Sopaj

Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov

Rinya Nakamura | Muin Gafurov

Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez

Karol Rosa | Ailin Perez

Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira

Grant Dawson | Diego Ferreira

Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana

Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana

Zachary Reese vs Azamat Bekoev

Zachary Reese | Azamat Bekoev

Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos

Payton Talbott | Raoni Barcelos

Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder

Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder

Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac

Jailton Almeida | Serghei Spivac

Jiří Procházka vs Jamahal Hill

Jiří Procházka | Jamahal Hill

Co-Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili | Umar Nurmagomedov

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Renato Moicano

Islam Makhachev | Renato Moicano

Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

