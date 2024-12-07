 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
By UFC Staff Report • Dec. 7, 2024

UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.

UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Scorecards

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski

Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Lukasz Brzeski

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper

Athlete Profiles: Clay Guida | Chase Hooper

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin

Athlete Profiles: Michael Chiesa | Max Griffin

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van

Athlete Profiles: Cody Durden | Joshua Van

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders

Athlete Profiles: Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle

Athlete Profiles: Randy Brown | Bryan Battle

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling

Athlete Profiles: Movsar Evloev | Aljamain Sterling

Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo

Athlete Profiles: Vicente Luque | Themba Gorimbo

Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith

Athlete Profiles: Dominick Reyes | Anthony Smith

Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi

Athlete Profiles: Nate Landwehr | Dooho Choi

Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie

Athlete Profiles: Bryce Mitchell | Kron Gracie

Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

Athlete Profiles: Ciryl Gane | Alexander Volkov

Co-Main Event: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry

Athlete Profiles: Shavkat Rakhmonov | Ian Machado Garry

Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura

Athlete Profiles: Alexandre Pantoja | Kai Asakura

Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

