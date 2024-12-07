Official Scorecards | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Embedded
UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.
UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Scorecards
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski
Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper
Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin
Cody Durden vs Joshua Van
Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders
Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle
Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling
Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo
Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith
Nate Landwehr vs Dooho Choi
Bryce Mitchell vs Kron Gracie
Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov
Co-Main Event: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry
Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura
Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
