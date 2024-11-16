Official Scorecards | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Athletes
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Scorecards
Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura
Athlete Profiles: Veronica Hardy | Eduarda Moura
Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott
Athlete Profiles: Bassil Hafez | Oban Elliott
Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj
Athlete Profiles: Mickey Gall | Ramiz Brahimaj
Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz
Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Jhonata Diniz
David Onama vs Roberto Romero
Athlete Profiles: David Onama | Roberto Romero
Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson
Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Damon Jackson
Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders
Athlete Profiles: Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders
Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee
Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop
Athlete Profiles: Mauricio Ruffy | James Llontop
Viviane Araújo vs Karine Silva
Athlete Profiles: Viviane Araújo | Karine Silva
Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig
Athlete Profiles: Bo Nickal | Paul Craig
Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler
Main Event: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Embedded
UFC 309 Embedded | All Episodes
Fight Coverage