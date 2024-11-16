 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City
Nov. 16, 2024

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Scorecards

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura

Athlete Profiles: Veronica Hardy | Eduarda Moura

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott

Athlete Profiles: Bassil Hafez | Oban Elliott

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

Athlete Profiles: Mickey Gall | Ramiz Brahimaj

Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz

Athlete Profiles: Marcin Tybura | Jhonata Diniz

David Onama vs Roberto Romero

Athlete Profiles: David Onama | Roberto Romero

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson

Athlete Profiles: Jim Miller | Damon Jackson

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders

Athlete Profiles: Chris Weidman | Eryk Anders

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee

Athlete Profiles: Jonathan Martinez | Marcus McGhee

Mauricio Ruffy vs James Llontop

Athlete Profiles: Mauricio Ruffy | James Llontop

Viviane Araújo vs Karine Silva

Athlete Profiles: Viviane Araújo | Karine Silva

Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

Athlete Profiles: Bo Nickal | Paul Craig

Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Michael Chandler

Main Event: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic

Athlete Profiles: Jon Jones | Stipe Miocic

