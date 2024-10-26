 Skip to main content
UFC announcer Bruce Buffer yells during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule)
Official Scorecards | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
Oct. 26, 2024

UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against BMF champ and No. 2 ranked featherweight Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights as No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card follows live on ESPN+ PPV at a special time of 2pm ET/11am PT.

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Scorecards

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal

Athlete Profiles: Rinat Fakhretdinov | Carlos Leal

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Ismail Naurdiev | Bruno Silva

Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo

Athlete Profiles: Farid Basharat | Victor Hugo

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Chris Barnett

Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Chris Barnett

Abus Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira

Athlete Profiles: Abus Magomedov | Brunno Ferreira

Mateusz Rębecki vs Myktybek Orolbai

Athlete Profiles: Mateusz Rębecki | Myktybek Orolbai

Geoff Neal vs Rafael Dos Anjos

Athlete Profiles: Geoff Neal | Rafael Dos Anjos

Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira

Athlete Profiles: Ibo Aslan | Rafael Cerqueira

Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan

Athlete Profiles: Shara Magomedov | Armen Petrosyan

Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige

Athlete Profiles: Lerone Murphy | Dan Ige

Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić

Athlete Profiles: Magomed Ankalaev | Aleksandar Rakić

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Khamzat Chimaev

Main Event: (C) Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

Athlete Profiles: Ilia Topuria | Max Holloway

Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.

