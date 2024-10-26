Official Scorecards | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Athletes
UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against BMF champ and No. 2 ranked featherweight Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights as No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card follows live on ESPN+ PPV at a special time of 2pm ET/11am PT.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Scorecards
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal
Athlete Profiles: Rinat Fakhretdinov | Carlos Leal
Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Ismail Naurdiev | Bruno Silva
Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo
Athlete Profiles: Farid Basharat | Victor Hugo
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Chris Barnett
Athlete Profiles: Kennedy Nzechukwu | Chris Barnett
Abus Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira
Athlete Profiles: Abus Magomedov | Brunno Ferreira
Mateusz Rębecki vs Myktybek Orolbai
Athlete Profiles: Mateusz Rębecki | Myktybek Orolbai
Geoff Neal vs Rafael Dos Anjos
Athlete Profiles: Geoff Neal | Rafael Dos Anjos
Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira
Shara Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan
Athlete Profiles: Shara Magomedov | Armen Petrosyan
Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige
Athlete Profiles: Lerone Murphy | Dan Ige
Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandar Rakić
Athlete Profiles: Magomed Ankalaev | Aleksandar Rakić
Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev
Athlete Profiles: Robert Whittaker | Khamzat Chimaev
Main Event: (C) Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.