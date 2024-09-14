Official Scorecards | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Embedded
UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malleycollides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Scorecards
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Aoriqileng
Athlete profiles: Raul Rosas Jr. | Aoriqileng
Edgar Chairez vs Joshua Van
Athlete profiles: Edgar Chairez | Joshua Van
Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza
Athlete profiles: Yazmin Jauregui | Ketlen Souza
Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes
Athlete profiles: Manuel Torres | Ignacio Bahamondes
Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont
Athlete profiles: Irene Aldana | Norma Dumont
Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode' Osbourne
Athlete profiles: Ronaldo Rodriguez | Ode' Osbourne
Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics
Athlete profiles: Daniel Zellhuber | Esteban Ribovics
Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
Athlete profiles: Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes
(C) Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko
Athlete profiles: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko
(C) Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili
Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.