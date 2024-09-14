 Skip to main content
Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introduces a fighter during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Noche UFC
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, Live From Sphere In Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 14, 2024

UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malleycollides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Scorecards

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Aoriqileng

Athlete profiles: Raul Rosas Jr. | Aoriqileng

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Edgar Chairez vs Joshua Van

Athlete profiles: Edgar Chairez | Joshua Van

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza

Athlete profiles: Yazmin Jauregui | Ketlen Souza

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes

Athlete profiles: Manuel Torres | Ignacio Bahamondes

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont

Athlete profiles: Irene Aldana | Norma Dumont

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode' Osbourne

Athlete profiles: Ronaldo Rodriguez | Ode' Osbourne

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Daniel Zellhuber vs Esteban Ribovics

Athlete profiles: Daniel Zellhuber | Esteban Ribovics

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes

Athlete profiles: Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

(C) Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko

Athlete profiles: Alexa Grasso | Valentina Shevchenko

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

(C) Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili

Athlete profiles: Sean O'Malley | Merab Dvalishvili

Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order PPV

Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
official scorecards
judges scorecards
scorecards
UFC 306
Noche UFC
Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes faceoff at the UFC 306 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Embedded

UFC 306 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili in Las Vegas

More
UNDEFEATED CHAMPION CALLUM WALSH RETURNS TO IRELAND TO DEFEND WBC CONTINENTAL AMERICAS TITLE AGAINST PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI AT 3ARENA ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
UFC Fight Pass

Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To…

TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 10 A.M. BST ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

More
Alexa Grasso, Daniel Zellhuber, Ronaldo Rodriguez, Irene Aldana, Manuel Torres, Yazmin Jauregui, Édgar Cháirez
Noche UFC

Mexican Breakdown | UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili

Riyadh Season Noche UFC Is Packed With Electric Talents With A Chance To Win One For Their Home Country

More