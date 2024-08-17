Official Scorecards | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Fight Coverage
The UFC returns to Perth, Western Australia this Saturday for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. In the main event, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis puts his title on the line against No. 2 ranked contender and former middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Here's how the judges scored every round at RAC Arena.
The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Scorecards
Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar
Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn
Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes
Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns
Casey O'Neill vs Luana Santos
Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos
Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker
Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates
Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker
Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg
Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya
