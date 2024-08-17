 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer announces a fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia
Aug. 17, 2024

The UFC returns to Perth, Western Australia this Saturday for UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. In the main event, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis puts his title on the line against No. 2 ranked contender and former middleweight king Israel Adesanya. Here's how the judges scored every round at RAC Arena.

The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Scorecards

Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar

Athlete Profiles: Stewart Nicoll | Jesus Aguilar

Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn

Athlete Profiles: Song Kenan | Ricky Glenn

Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes

Athlete Profiles: Tom Nolan | Alex Reyes

Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

Athlete Profiles: Jack Jenkins | Herbert Burns

Casey O'Neill vs Luana Santos

Athlete Profiles: Casey O'Neill | Luana Santos

Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos

Athlete Profiles: Josh Culibao | Ricardo Ramos

Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker

Athlete Profiles: Junior Tafa | Valter Walker

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates

Athlete Profiles: Li Jingliang | Carlos Prates

Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Athlete Profiles: Tai Tuivasa | Jaizinho Rozenstruik

Mateusz Gamrot vs Dan Hooker

Athlete Profiles: Mateusz Gamrot | Dan Hooker

Co-Main Event: Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg

Athlete Profiles: Kai Kara-France | Steve Erceg

Main Event: Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

Athlete Profiles: Dricus Du Plessis | Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya looks on at the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 03, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Zuffa LLC)
