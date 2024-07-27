 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces the fighters prior to the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, Live From Co-op Live In Manchester, England
Jul. 31, 2024

UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live, as welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years on from their first encounter.

The UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, July 27 at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Scorecards

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

Athlete Profiles: Shauna Bannon | Alice Ardelean

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski

Athlete Profiles: Mick Parkin | Lukasz Brzeski

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie

Athlete Profiles: Sam PattersonKiefer Crosbie

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

Athlete Profiles: Muhammad Mokaev | Manel Kape

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

Athlete Profiles: Oban Elliott | Preston Parsons

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio

Athlete Profiles: Modestas BukauskasMarcin Prachnio

Jake Hadley vs Caolán Loughran

Athlete Profiles: Jake Hadley | Caolán Loughran

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil

Athlete Profiles: Molly McCannBruna Brasil

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda

Athlete Profiles: Nathaniel WoodDaniel Pineda

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Giga Chikadze

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues

Athlete Profiles: Christian Leroy Duncan | Gregory Rodrigues

King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Athlete Profiles: Paddy Pimblett | King Green

Co-Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes

Athlete Profiles: Tom Aspinall | Curtis Blaydes

Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Athlete Profiles: Leon Edwards | Belal Muhammad

Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

