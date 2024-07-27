Official Scorecards | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Embedded
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, Live From Co-op Live In Manchester, England
UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live, as welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years on from their first encounter.
The UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, July 27 at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Scorecards
Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean
Athlete Profiles: Shauna Bannon | Alice Ardelean
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski
Athlete Profiles: Mick Parkin | Lukasz Brzeski
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie
Athlete Profiles: Sam Patterson | Kiefer Crosbie
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape
Athlete Profiles: Muhammad Mokaev | Manel Kape
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons
Athlete Profiles: Oban Elliott | Preston Parsons
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio
Athlete Profiles: Modestas Bukauskas | Marcin Prachnio
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Jake Hadley vs Caolán Loughran
Athlete Profiles: Jake Hadley | Caolán Loughran
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil
Athlete Profiles: Molly McCann | Bruna Brasil
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda
Athlete Profiles: Nathaniel Wood | Daniel Pineda
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze
Athlete Profiles: Arnold Allen | Giga Chikadze
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues
Athlete Profiles: Christian Leroy Duncan | Gregory Rodrigues
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
King Green vs Paddy Pimblett
Athlete Profiles: Paddy Pimblett | King Green
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Co-Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Curtis Blaydes
Athlete Profiles: Tom Aspinall | Curtis Blaydes
Main Card Results | Prelim Results | Order the PPV
Main Event: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Highlights
FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS
Free Fight