Official Scorecards | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Embedded
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event featuring the rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Also, veteran featherweight Dan Ige steps in and squares off against up-and-coming featherweight contender Diego Lopes in place for Brian Ortega in a pivotal co-main event.
UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Scorecards
Ricky Simon vs Vinicius Oliveira
Official Result: Vinicius Oliveira defeats Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez
Official Result: Rei Tsuruya defeats Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday
Official Result: Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson
Official Result: Gillian Robertson defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri
Official Result: Payton Talbott defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1
Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva
Official Result: Jean Silva defeats Charles Jourdain by KO (uppercut) at 1:22 of Round 2
Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili
Official Result: Andre Fili defeats Cub Swanson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault
Official Result: Joe Pyfer defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1
Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page
Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson
Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson
Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze
Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze
Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
