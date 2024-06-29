 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas
Jun. 30, 2024

UFC International Fight Week returns to Las Vegas with a blockbuster main event featuring the rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka. Also, veteran featherweight Dan Ige steps in and squares off against up-and-coming featherweight contender Diego Lopes in place for Brian Ortega in a pivotal co-main event. 

UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Scorecards 

Ricky Simon vs Vinicius Oliveira 

Official Result: Vinicius Oliveira defeats Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Rei Tsuruya vs Carlos Hernandez

Rei Tsuruya defeats Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andrei Arlovski vs Martin Buday 

Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson

Official Result: Gillian Robertson defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Payton Talbott vs Yanis Ghemmouri

Payton Talbott defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1

Charles Jourdain vs Jean Silva

Jean Silva defeats Charles Jourdain by KO (uppercut) at 1:22 of Round 2

Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili

Andre Fili defeats Cub Swanson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault 

Joe Pyfer defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1

Ian Machado Garry vs Michael 'Venom' Page 

Athlete Profiles: Ian Machado Garry | Michael 'Venom' Page

Mayra Bueno Silva vs Macy Chiasson 

Athlete Profiles: Mayra Bueno Silva | Macy Chiasson

Anthony Smith vs Roman Dolidze 

Athlete Profiles: Anthony Smith | Roman Dolidze

Co-Main Event: Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes 

Athlete Profiles: Brian Ortega | Diego Lopes

Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka

Athlete Profiles: Alex Pereira | Jiří Procházka

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

