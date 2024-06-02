Official Scorecards | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

UFC Store
UFC returned to Newark, N.J. with a great card, headlined by the Fight of the Night bout by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Recap every scorecard from a night that kept the judges busy.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Mitch Raposo vs Andre Lima
Andre Lima (30-27, 30-27) defeats Mitch Raposo (29-28) by Split Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards
Ailin Perez (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Joselyne Edwards by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez
Bassil Hafez (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Mickey Gall by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews
Jake Matthews (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Philip Rowe by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
Grant Dawson (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Joe Solecki by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov
Jailton Almeida defeats Alexandr Romanov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov
Roman Kopylov (29-28, 30-27) defeats Cesar Almeida (29-28) by Split Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Randy Brown (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Niko Price vs Alex Morono
Niko Price (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk
Kevin Holland defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by Technical Submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Co-Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa
Sean Strickland (49-46, 50-45) defeats Paulo Costa (49-46) by Split Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by Submission (D’arce choke) at 2:42 of Round 5 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results
