 Skip to main content
Evan Dunham and Beneil Dariush of Iran touch gloves to start their lightweight bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, Live From Prudential Center In Newark
Jun. 2, 2024

UFC returned to Newark, N.J. with a great card, headlined by the Fight of the Night bout by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. Recap every scorecard from a night that kept the judges busy.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier 

Mitch Raposo vs Andre Lima 

      Andre Lima (30-27, 30-27) defeats Mitch Raposo (29-28) by Split Decision

      Andre Lima (30-27, 30-27) defeats Mitch Raposo (29-28) by Split Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

      Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards 

          Ailin Perez (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Joselyne Edwards by Unanimous Decision

          Ailin Perez (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Joselyne Edwards by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

          Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez 

            Bassil Hafez defeats Mickey Gall by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

            Bassil Hafez (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Mickey Gall by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

            Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews 

                Jake Matthews (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Philip Rowe by Unanimous Decision

                Jake Matthews (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) defeats Philip Rowe by Unanimous Decision Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki 

                      Grant Dawson (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Joe Solecki by Unanimous Decision

                      Grant Dawson (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) defeats Joe Solecki by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                      Jailton Almeida vs Alexandr Romanov 

                      Jailton Almeida defeats Alexandr Romanov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1

                      Jailton Almeida defeats Alexandr Romanov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                      Cesar Almeida vs Roman Kopylov 

                            Roman Kopylov (29-28, 30-27) defeats Cesar Almeida (29-28) by Split Decision

                            Roman Kopylov (29-28, 30-27) defeats Cesar Almeida (29-28) by Split Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                            Randy Brown vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 

                                Randy Brown (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by Unanimous Decision

                                Randy Brown (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                Niko Price vs Alex Morono

                                ​​​​​​​Niko Price (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision

                                Niko Price (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) defeats Alex Morono by Unanimous Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk 

                                  Kevin Holland defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by Technical Submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1

                                  Kevin Holland defeats Michal Oleksiejczuk by Technical Submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                  Co-Main Event: Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa 

                                    Sean Strickland (49-46, 50-45) defeats Paulo Costa (49-46) by Split Decision

                                    Sean Strickland (49-46, 50-45) defeats Paulo Costa (49-46) by Split Decision | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                    Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier 

                                          Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by Submission (D’arce choke) at 2:42 of Round 5

                                          Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by Submission (D’arce choke) at 2:42 of Round 5 | Prelim Results | Main Card Results 

                                          Don't miss a moment of UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

                                          Tags
                                          winners
                                          Live Results
                                          fight results
                                          judges scorecards
                                          official scorecards
                                          UFC 302
                                          Photos of the UFC's "Subtle" clothing collection
                                          UFC Store

                                          A SUBTLE APPROACH TO SUMMER

                                          UFC's Subtle Collection Captures The Low-Key Aesthetic For Your Summer Fit

                                          More
                                          Dustin Poirier speaks to the media at the UFC 302 Pre-Fight Press Conference
                                          Embedded

                                          UFC 302 Embedded | All Episodes

                                          Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier In Newark, New Jersey, On June 1, 2024

                                          More
                                          Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
                                          Announcements

                                          Fight Inc: Inside the UFC Airing June 7th on The Roku…

                                          Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

                                          Watch the Video