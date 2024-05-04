Official Scorecards | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC Foundation
Scorecards
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, Live From Farmasi Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rapidly turning into a dominant fighter settling in for a long reign at the top, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja returns home to Brazil on Saturday, May 4, to defend his crown for the second time against surging Australian contender Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Winner of five in a row, Pantoja has been a man on a mission, and after a 2023 campaign in which he won and defended his title against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, he's back to meet Erceg, who is perfect in three trips to the Octagon. Plus, the King of Rio returns to the Octagon, as UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo makes the walk for the first time since 2022 to face Jonathan Martinez.
UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday May 4 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas
Alessandro Costa | Kevin Borjas
Ismael Bonfim vs Vinc Pichel
Ismael Bonfim | Vinc Pichel
Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaitė
Dione Barbosa | Ernesta Kareckaitė
Mauricio Ruffy vs Jamie Mullarkey
Mauricio Ruffy | Jamie Mullarkey
Joaquim Silva vs Drakkar Klose
Joaquim Silva | Drakkar Klose
Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai
Elves Brener | Myktybek Orolbai
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo
Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Iasmin Lucindo
Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito
Jack Shore | Joanderson Brito
Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho
Paul Craig | Caio Borralho
Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria
Michel Pereira | Ihor Potieria
Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino
Anthony Smith | Vitor Petrino
Co-Main Event: José Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez
José Aldo | Jonathan Martinez
Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg
Alexandre Pantoja | Steve Erceg
Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.