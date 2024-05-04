 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
Official Scorecards | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, Live From Farmasi Arena In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 
May. 4, 2024

Rapidly turning into a dominant fighter settling in for a long reign at the top, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja returns home to Brazil on Saturday, May 4, to defend his crown for the second time against surging Australian contender Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Winner of five in a row, Pantoja has been a man on a mission, and after a 2023 campaign in which he won and defended his title against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, he's back to meet Erceg, who is perfect in three trips to the Octagon. Plus, the King of Rio returns to the Octagon, as UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo makes the walk for the first time since 2022 to face Jonathan Martinez.

UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday May 4 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg 

Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas 

      Athlete Profiles: Alessandro Costa | Kevin Borjas 

      Ismael Bonfim vs Vinc Pichel 

          Athlete Profiles: Ismael Bonfim | Vinc Pichel

          Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaitė

            Athlete Profiles: Dione Barbosa | Ernesta Kareckaitė

            Mauricio Ruffy vs Jamie Mullarkey 

                Athlete Profiles: Mauricio Ruffy | Jamie Mullarkey

                Joaquim Silva vs Drakkar Klose 

                      Athlete Profiles: Joaquim Silva | Drakkar Klose 

                      Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai 

                      Athlete Profiles: Elves Brener | Myktybek Orolbai 

                      Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo 

                            Athlete Profiles: Karolina Kowalkiewicz | Iasmin Lucindo 

                            Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito 

                              Athlete Profiles: Jack Shore | Joanderson Brito

                              Paul Craig vs Caio Borralho 

                              Athlete Profiles: Paul Craig | Caio Borralho 

                              Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieria 

                                Athlete Profiles: Michel Pereira | Ihor Potieria 

                                Anthony Smith vs Vitor Petrino

                                Athlete Profiles: Anthony Smith | Vitor Petrino

                                Co-Main Event: José Aldo vs Jonathan Martinez 

                                  Athlete Profiles: José Aldo | Jonathan Martinez 

                                  Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg 

                                  Athlete Profiles: Alexandre Pantoja | Steve Erceg

                                  Don't miss a moment of UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT. 

