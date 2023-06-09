Official Scorecards | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

Fight Coverage
In a year of excellence, Mexico may see its fourth champion crowned in the UFC's return to Canada on June 10, as Guadalajara's Irene Aldana challenges Brazil's Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Plus, in the co-main event, it's a pivotal clash in the lightweight division when former champ Charles Oliveira battles surging contender Beneil Dariush.
UFC 289: NUNES VS ALDANA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Scorecards
Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira
David Dvorak vs Steve Erceg
Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder
Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng
Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius
Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis
Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders
Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr
Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt
Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush
Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana
