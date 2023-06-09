 Skip to main content
Bruce Buffer introduces the co-main event during the UFC Fight Night event at Spectrum Center on May 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, Live From Rogers Arena In Vancouver
Jun. 10, 2023

In a year of excellence, Mexico may see its fourth champion crowned in the UFC's return to Canada on June 10, as Guadalajara's Irene Aldana challenges Brazil's Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 289 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Plus, in the co-main event, it's a pivotal clash in the lightweight division when former champ Charles Oliveira battles surging contender Beneil Dariush.

UFC 289: NUNES VS ALDANA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday at 7pm ET / 4pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

 

UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana Scorecards 

Diana Belbita vs Maria Oliveira 

      Athlete Profiles: Diana Belbita | Maria Oliveira

      David Dvorak vs Steve Erceg 

      Athlete Profiles: David Dvorak | Steve Erceg

      Kyle Nelson vs Blake Bilder 

      Athlete Profiles: Kyle Nelson | Blake Bilder

      Aiemann Zahabi vs Aoriqileng

      Athlete Profiles: Aiemann Zahabi | Aoriqileng 

      Miranda Maverick vs Jasmine Jasudavicius 

        Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Jasmine Jasudavicius

        Nassourdine Imavov vs Chris Curtis  

            Athlete Profiles: Nassourdine Imavov | Chris Curtis

            Marc-Andre Barriault vs Eryk Anders  

            Athlete Profiles: Marc-Andre Barriault | Eryk Anders

            Dan Ige vs Nate Landwehr

            Athlete Profiles: Dan Ige | Nate Landwehr

            Mike Malott vs Adam Fugitt 

            Athlete Profiles: Mike Malott | Adam Fugitt

            Co-Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush 

            Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Beneil Dariush

            Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Irene Aldana

            Athlete Profiles: Amanda Nunes | Irene Aldana

            Don't miss a moment of UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana, live from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

            Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana face off during the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 05, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
