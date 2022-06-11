Official Scorecards | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will take place on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the first-ever numbered UFC Pay-Per-View to be held in in Southeast Asia. The event will also feature the region’s first UFC championship bouts, as UFC world light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.

The main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds, while the remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds.