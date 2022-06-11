 Skip to main content
Scorecards

Official Scorecards | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore
Jun. 11, 2022

UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will take place on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the first-ever numbered UFC Pay-Per-View to be held in in Southeast Asia. The event will also feature the region’s first UFC championship bouts, as UFC world light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.

The main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds, while the remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Results

Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards

Official Result – Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez

Official Result – Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via knockout at 1:22 of the first round Results, Highlights & More

 

Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa

Official Result – Kyung Ho Kang def. Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun

Official Result – Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Results, Highlights & More

 

Maheshate vs Steve Garcia

Official Result – Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via knockout at 1:14 of the first round Results, Highlights & More

 

SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao

Official Result – Josh Culibao def. SeungWoo Choi via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) Results, Highlights & More

 

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev

Official Result – Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round Results, Highlights & More

 

Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews

Official Result – Jake Matthews defeats Andre Fialho via knockout at 2:24 of the second round Results, Highlights & More

 

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Official Result – Zhang Weili defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round

Official Result – Zhang Weili defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round Results, Highlights & More

 

Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos

Official Result - Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48)

Official Result - Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48) | Results, Highlights & More

 

Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka

Official Result - Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round Results, Highlights & More

Don't Miss A Moment Of A Historic Event At UFC 275: Teixeira vs Procházka, Live From The Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 11, 2022. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 10pm ET/7pm PT

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC 275
Singapore
:
Highlights

Top Submissions | Welterweight

Take a look at which UFC welterweight submission made the all-time list!

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Top Submissions | Middleweight

There Have Been Pure Grappling Thrills At 185 lb. Here Are Some Of The Absolute Best.

Watch the Video
Glover Teixeira aplica mata-leão e finaliza Jan Blachowicz no UFC 267
Highlights

Top Submissions | Light Heavyweight

When The 205-ers Hit The Mat, There's Nothing Quite Like It. Here Are Some Of The Best LHW Submissions In UFC History.

Watch the Video
: