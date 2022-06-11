Official Scorecards | UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

Highlights
UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA will take place on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, making it the first-ever numbered UFC Pay-Per-View to be held in in Southeast Asia. The event will also feature the region’s first UFC championship bouts, as UFC world light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.
The main and co-main events are scheduled for five rounds, while the remaining bouts are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Highlights & More
UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka Results
Ramona Pascual vs Joselyne Edwards
Official Result – Joselyne Edwards def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Liang Na vs Silvana Gomez Juarez
Official Result – Silvana Gomez Juarez def. Liang Na via knockout at 1:22 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Kyung Ho Kang vs Batgerel Danaa
Official Result – Kyung Ho Kang def. Batgerel Danaa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Brendan Allen vs Jacob Malkoun
Official Result – Brendan Allen def. Jacob Malkoun via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) | Results, Highlights & More
Maheshate vs Steve Garcia
Official Result – Maheshate def. Steve Garcia via knockout at 1:14 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
SeungWoo Choi vs Josh Culibao
Official Result – Josh Culibao def. SeungWoo Choi via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29) | Results, Highlights & More
Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev
Official Result – Jack Della Maddalena def. Ramazan Emeev via TKO (strikes) at 2:32 of the first round | Results, Highlights & More
Andre Fialho vs Jake Matthews
Official Result – Jake Matthews defeats Andre Fialho via knockout at 2:24 of the second round | Results, Highlights & More
Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Official Result – Zhang Weili defeats Joanna Jedrzejczyk via knockout at 2:28 of the second round | Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos
Official Result - Valentina Shevchenko defeats Taila Santos via split decision (48-47, 49-46, 47-48) | Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka
Official Result - Jiri Prochazka defeats Glover Teixeira via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:32 of the fifth round | Results, Highlights & More
