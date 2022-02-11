Official Scorecards | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker.

UFC 271: ADESANYA vs WHITTAKER 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More