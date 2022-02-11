 Skip to main content
Results

Official Scorecards | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, Live From The Toyota Center In Houston, Texas
Feb. 12, 2022

UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker.

UFC 271: ADESANYA vs WHITTAKER 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds. | Results, Interviews & More

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Scorecards

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin

William Knight vs Maxim Grishin Official Scorecards

Athlete Profiles: William Knight | Maxim Grishin

Maxim Grishin won by Unanimous Decision | Results, Interviews & More

 

Jeremiah Wells vs Blood Diamond

Athlete Profiles: Jeremiah Wells | Blood Diamond

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov

Athlete Profiles: Douglas Silva de Andrade | Sergey Morozov

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun

Athlete Profiles: AJ Dobson | Jacob Malkoun

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence

Athlete Profiles: Mana Martinez | Ronnie Lawrence

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant

Athlete Profiles: Carlos Ulberg | Fabio Cherant

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo

Athlete Profiles: Kyler Phillips | Marcelo Rojo

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill

Athlete Profiles: Roxanne Modafferi | Casey O'Neill

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa

Athlete Profiles: Andrei Arlovski | Jared Vanderaa

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast

Athlete Profiles: Bobby Green | Nasrat Haqparast

 

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano

Athlete Profiles: Alexander Hernandez | Renato Moicano

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson

Athlete Profiles: Jared Cannonier | Derek Brunson

 

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa

Athlete Profiles: Derrick Lewis | Tai Tuivasa

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

 

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker

 

Athlete Profiles: Israel Adesanya | Robert Whittaker

Watch on ESPN+ | Results, Interviews & More

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
judges scorecards
official scorecards
UFC 271
:
UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner looks on during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Hall Of Fame

Marc Ratner | The Interview

His New Book 'Ringside: My Life Outside The Ropes And The Octagon' Is A Treasure Of Combat Sports History

More
Announcements

Public Events Schedule | UFC 271: Adesanya vs…

UFC Heads Back To Houston For UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2. Don't Miss A Single Event!

More
: