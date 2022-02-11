Official Scorecards | UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2

Hall Of Fame
See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, Live From The Toyota Center In Houston, Texas
UFC returns to Houston with a thrilling middleweight championship rematch that will see champion Israel Adesanya run it back with No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker.
UFC 271: ADESANYA vs WHITTAKER 2 will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at Toyota Center in Houston. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
*The main event is scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 Scorecards
William Knight vs Maxim Grishin
Maxim Grishin won by Unanimous Decision
Jeremiah Wells vs Blood Diamond
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Sergey Morozov
AJ Dobson vs Jacob Malkoun
Mana Martinez vs Ronnie Lawrence
Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant
Kyler Phillips vs Marcelo Rojo
Roxanne Modafferi vs Casey O'Neill
Andrei Arlovski vs Jared Vanderaa
Bobby Green vs Nasrat Haqparast
Alexander Hernandez vs Renato Moicano
Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson
Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa
Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker
