Athletes
UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the final pay-per-view of 2021 with two thrilling world championship fights and a welterweight grudge match guaranteed to deliver fireworks. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Plus, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 Julianna Peña.
UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 pm ET/7pm PT.
*The main and co-main event title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards
UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Scorecards
Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira
Athlete Profiles: Gillian Robertson | Priscila Cachoeira*
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley
Athlete Profiles: Randy Costa | Tony Kelley
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner
Athlete Profiles: Ryan Hall | Darrick Minner
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield
Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Erin Blanchfield
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
André Muniz vs Eryk Anders
Athlete Profiles: André Muniz | Eryk Anders
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva
Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Bruno Silva
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa
Athlete Profiles: Augusto Sakai | Tai Tuivasa
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz
Athlete Profiles: Pedro Munhoz | Dominick Cruz
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige
Athlete Profiles: Josh Emmett | Dan Ige
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Raulian Paiva vs Sean O'Malley
Athlete Profiles: Raulian Paiva | Sean O'Malley
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt
Athlete Profiles: Kai Kara-France | Cody Garbrandt
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
Athlete Profiles: Geoff Neal | Santiago Ponzinibbio
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Co-Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña
Athlete Profiles: Amanda Nunes | Julianna Peña
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier
Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Dustin Poirier
Watch Live On ESPN+ | Live Results, Highlights & More
Tags