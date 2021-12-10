 Skip to main content
Official Scorecards | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

See How The Judges Scored Every Round Of UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier
Dec. 10, 2021

UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena for the final pay-per-view of 2021 with two thrilling world championship fights and a welterweight grudge match guaranteed to deliver fireworks. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will go for his first successful title defense when he takes on No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Plus, the greatest women’s fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight championship against gritty No. 5 Julianna Peña.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All bouts will be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 6pm ET/3pm PT with the ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass prelims. The prelims will continue exclusively on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT followed by the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View main card that will kick off at 10 pm ET/7pm PT.

*The main and co-main event title fights are scheduled for five rounds. The remaining fights are all scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier Scorecards

Gillian Robertson vs Priscila Cachoeira

Athlete Profiles: Gillian Robertson | Priscila Cachoeira



 

Randy Costa vs Tony Kelley

Athlete Profiles: Randy Costa | Tony Kelley



 

Ryan Hall vs Darrick Minner

Athlete Profiles: Ryan Hall | Darrick Minner



 

Miranda Maverick vs Erin Blanchfield

Athlete Profiles: Miranda Maverick | Erin Blanchfield



 

André Muniz vs Eryk Anders

 

Athlete Profiles: André Muniz | Eryk Anders



 

Jordan Wright vs Bruno Silva

Athlete Profiles: Jordan Wright | Bruno Silva



 

Augusto Sakai vs Tai Tuivasa

Athlete Profiles: Augusto Sakai | Tai Tuivasa



 

Pedro Munhoz vs Dominick Cruz

Athlete Profiles: Pedro Munhoz | Dominick Cruz



 

Josh Emmett vs Dan Ige

Athlete Profiles: Josh Emmett | Dan Ige



 

Raulian Paiva vs Sean O'Malley

Athlete Profiles: Raulian Paiva | Sean O'Malley



 

Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt

Athlete Profiles: Kai Kara-France | Cody Garbrandt



 

Geoff Neal vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Athlete Profiles: Geoff Neal | Santiago Ponzinibbio



 

Co-Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Peña

Athlete Profiles: Amanda Nunes | Julianna Peña



 

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier

Athlete Profiles: Charles Oliveira | Dustin Poirier



 

